KME - India's first NFT for CSR activity launch

You would like to read
- 10Impact, a brand new arm launched by Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
- nOFTEN launches exclusive NFT collections of legendary Indian boxer, MC Mary Kom
- Why DeSpace is the top emerging NFT platform?
- Auxilo initiates its CSR activity in Education, touches lives of students and teachers across the country
- Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu partners with soon-to-be launched NFT Marketplace Flamingo to launch his NFT collection
KME is a prominent surgical and disposable manufacturing firm founded in Coimbatore in 1994. Since then, the company has been the most successful in delivering on its promises of high-quality products and services. KME has outgrown all of south India and a few sections of north India since its inception. As a result, they have accumulated sufficient experience and knowledge in manufacturing surgical and disposable devices.
The Vision of KME is to be excellent equipment purchasing resource, adapting to market trends and technology. They also aim to provide affordable solutions that continue to help us grow and enhance more lives. Furthermore, their vision is to ensure the customer's complete satisfaction with their products and after-sales service and provide the best quality products according to the price.
KME's product range consists of Wheelchairs, Commode series, Crash cart series, Patient transportation series, Cot series, Backrest cot series, Comfort series, Walking aids and spares for all the equipment. Their (http://kme.co.in) backrest cot for patients is best rated by all customers and is available for sale online.
YouTube link - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwUsQQhy8Kk)
KME has just begun CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities to contribute to creating economic, social, and environmental value. This encompasses a wide range of techniques and projects, ranging from sustainable practices to community participation. As a result, customers are beginning to expect more responsible conduct from the organizations they do business with.
In the light of this, KME has established a new CSR initiative using the new metaverse technology, labeling it "India's first NFT for CSR activities". Through this program, the Clients are requested to donate to the cause of social, economic, and environmental welfare. And it doesn't end there: to thank and celebrate the donors, the KME has decided to share with each donor an NFT token called "Token of Appreciation", which adds value to both the donor and the KME as the organization augments the coming days.
The launch, which was attended by all of KME's vertical heads and top-level management, was a big success. As a consequence of becoming India's first NFT program for CSR activities, the firm now feels more respectable. With all the good acts, the firm expects to start additional CSR initiatives soon! So join hands for a brighter future.
The NFT launch was done by NFT promotion agency Birth Marque, which is the best (https://www.birthmarque.com) Digital marketing company in Chennai Founded by Shailendra Shivakumar. They are also Chennai's (https://birthmarque.com/digital-marketing-company.html) best web3.0 company on metaverse, NFT, community building and brand building activity in Web 3.0 advertising also, checkout their website - (http://www.birthmarque.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor