Lapshop.in, has received 2x growth and user base has achieved to more than 1000 customers

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/SRV): Lapshop commenced its journey in the year 2018 and witnessed immense traction in the very first month itself; it had more than 50 customers who themselves boarded the platform.

The campaign was run on social media platforms, and it received traction on a month-to-month basis. Every month, the company has received 2x growth, and the user base has reached more than 1000 customers.

Lapshop.in is the website of IT Hardware Solution Company, which launched its first offline store in Mumbai in 2014. In 2018, the company eased into the online market and started selling laptops across India through their e-commerce platform, (https://www.lapshop.in), hiring a set of employees specifically focused on the e-commerce website. They now have three times the number of team members as in 2018, and a 10 crore turnover in fiscal year 2023-2024.

It's a common question, especially considering many of the misconceptions out there about refurbished computers. Did you know there are inexpensive refurbished computers available that have never been used? Someone could have opened it, realised they ordered the wrong model, and immediately returned it. It could have also been a store demo.

The company has built a reputation for providing quality pre-owned and refurbished laptops and MacBooks at an affordable price. The brand is committed to helping people get the most affordable and pocket-friendly laptops, whether they are used for office work, graphic design, or normal internet browsing. The company offers great deals on refurbished laptops and MacBooks from premier brands like Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, and others. You can always check the brand's website for their amazing offers. Also, lapshop.in offers an assured warranty of up to 1 year on all of its products.

Lapshop.in provides their customers with the option to customize laptops as per their requirements (RAM and storage) before buying. Customers can also select the warranty period for a particular laptop. If you are looking for a refurbished laptop for work or school, you can always rely on the Lapshop.in website.

Refurbished laptops are a great option for working professionals and college students. It is an excellent way to save money, and it can offer the same performance and features.

If you're a freelancer and looking for a great deal on a laptop to set up your home office, opt for a refurbished laptop. You can often find laptops that have been gently used and are still in great condition but don't cost as much as a brand-new model.

For more information, please visit: (https://www.lapshop.in)

This story has been provided by SRV ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)