Lasa secures bulk order of Rs 500 million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lasa Supergenerics Limited, India's Leading API Manufacturer, announced that it has secured a new order of Rs 500 Million from just 5 customers.

We are delighted to announce that with the efforts of our Marketing Team and the quality of product we offer we were able to grab the order of Rs 500 Million from only 5 customers in this highly competitive market scenario. Such a huge order in the beginning of the financial year shall help the company to boost its production and contribute to the top line of Company.

Besides day-to-day business this bulk order will flood our Order Books yet again for this fiscal which shall help the Company not only to recover the losses incurred in the last financial year due to Natural Calamities but also to contribute towards bottom line and achieve even greater heights.

Commenting on this development, Dr Omkar Herlekar, Chairman and Managing Director, Lasa Supergenerics said,

"This is just the beginning of the Fiscal and our team was able to grab the opportunity. We are thankful for our customers for having such a great confidence in us. This was not possible without the efforts of our production team for manufacturing such a quality products with monopolistic approach in the segment. We are looking forward to receive such bulk orders from overseas customers in near future.

These bulk orders will contribute in topline of the Company as well as help in improving EBITA of the Company. Moreover we are working in making all our products fully backward integrated which shall boost return on capital of the Company, we shall continue to remain committed to growth.

We were excited to share the name of the customers with all our stake holders along with other terms of the order. However, due to restrictions as imposed by NDA signed we retain the same with us and assure you for more bulk orders in coming month."

Founded in 2011, Lasa Supergenerics Limited is a globally well trusted brand with high quality products, accepted by large companies across the globe. Our Company is the pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products amongst various customers. The Company has its unit with state of art manufacturing facilities located at Mahad and Chiplun, Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 4,300 MT. The Company has over 25 per cent of APIs exported to counties like Australia, Bangladesh, Middle East, China, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Korea, Pakistan etc.

http://www.lasalabs.com

