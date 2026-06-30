SMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30: Justice K S Hegde Institute of Management (JKSHIM) and Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) have announced the final application phase for their MBA programs for the 2026-27 academic session. With applications closing on July 2, 2026, this is the last opportunity for aspiring management professionals to secure a seat for the upcoming academic year. This final phase is an opportunity to join MBA programs designed to combine rigorous academics with hands-on industry exposure from the first year. Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, both institutions follow the Choice-Based Credit System and offer a Dual Specialization model that lets students build competence in two disciplines at once. Specializations include Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics, FinTech and AI and Decision Science. These emerging domains reflect the evolving needs of modern businesses, where data-driven decision-making, digital transformation and technology-enabled innovation are increasingly shaping organizational success. By integrating these new-age specializations into the curriculum, the programs prepare graduates for roles in strategy analytics, digital transformation and data-driven leadership.

Real-world learning begins early with summer internships, Management in Action consulting projects with industry partners and a Capstone Business Simulation that tackles genuine business challenges. The curriculum focuses on technology-enabled decision-making through courses such as Excel for Managers, Data Visualization and Dashboarding using Tableau and electives in R, Power BI, Python and SQL. Liberal arts courses like Indian Knowledge Systems and Business History of India add broader cultural and historical context to leadership development. Both JKSHIM and NMIT offer MBA programs that are designed to align with evolving industry requirements and are supported by Nitte University's strong academic and quality-focused ecosystem. The programs are supported by experienced faculty body, with up to 42 years of academic experience and up to 17 years of industry experience. Seventy-seven percent of faculty hold doctoral qualifications and many contribute to funded research projects including ICSSR initiatives, strengthening the link between teaching and applied research.

Campus facilities reinforce experiential learning. The Mangalore campus features a Bloomberg Lab that gives students access to live financial market data. The Bengaluru campus provides a technology-driven academic environment with strong industry connections. Collaborations with Wipfli India LLP, HiveMinds and the Centre for IKS at Nitte University create structured avenues for internships, projects and placements. Industry engagement is embedded through Management in Action live projects on both campuses. Top recruiters include Asian Paints, Wipro, Huron, BDO Rise, Grant Thornton and TCS. Graduates have secured roles in financial analysis, business development, tax management, human resources and consulting. International placements include Taurani Holdings and DSS Steel LLC. Alumni hold senior roles at HDFC Bank, Oracle, Deutsche Bank, Amazon and Credit Suisse; several alumni have successfully launched ventures in HR consulting, retail and the food & beverage sector. The monthly Inspire Alumni Lecture Series keeps alumni engaged as mentors and recruiters.

Scholarships include the National Scholarship for PG Studies, SSP Karnataka, Labour Welfare Scholarships and Sports Scholarships. This final application phase is the last chance to be considered for JKSHIM or NMIT for the 2026-27 MBA programs. The July 2, 2026 deadline marks the close of the final application phase for the upcoming academic year. Prospective candidates are encouraged to submit their applications immediately to ensure consideration for JKSHIM and NMIT's MBA programs. Apply now at: https://apply.nitte.edu.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)