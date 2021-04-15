LTI appoints the new Chief Financial Officer

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.lntinfotech.com) Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has appointed Anil Rander as its Chief Financial Officer.
Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, LTI, said: "The role of CFO is evolving rapidly, and I am pleased to welcome Anil to our leadership team at this critical juncture in our journey. His financial leadership and business acumen will enable us to chart the next phase of growth for LTI. We remain committed to pushing industry benchmarks on business excellence."
Anil joins LTI from Tech Mahindra where he was the Senior Vice President for Finance and Legal functions and Global Head of Finance for BPS. Before this role, Anil was with Hutchison Max Telecom Ltd where he looked after management accounting. His other stints have been with Alpic Finance and A.F. Ferguson & Co.
Anil is a Chartered Account, Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary. He has won multiple industry accolades for outstanding contributions during his illustrious career. He will be based out of LTI's headquarters in Mumbai, India.
