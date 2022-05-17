Manakamna Group launches Home Square: A one-stop mall for all interior solutions need

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/SRV): Home Square, a one-stop-destination mall for all interior solutions, has been launched in Siliguri. A brainchild of Manakamna Group, the shopping mall will bring together diverse interior decorating and furnishing segments under one roof to give the people of Siliguri ease of access to all their decor necessities.

Located on the lifeline of Siliguri, Sevoke Road, Home Square is a spacious structure with the perfect blend of light, fresh air and nature which resonates with the spirit of the city. The shopping mall will house multiple brands offering solutions pertaining to electronics, lighting, furniture, fixtures and fittings, paint, tiles, wallpaper, art, glass, sanitation, kitchen and many more.

The B+LG+UG+5 structure is an amalgamation of modern design and aesthetics with wide corridors for easy movement. The big shop fronts will allow brands to showcase their collection to buyers seamlessly. This arrangement is also advantageous for interested buyers who can scout products from a distance even before they enter the store to get a proper look and feel.

Siliguri, a quaint city, at the foothills of the Himalayas is a thriving market for businesses. A gateway to the Northeast, Siliguri, over the years, has developed steadily and has attracted more and more people to build homes, settle and make a life out of the resources it presents. Home Square will cater to more than 50000 homes that have come up in the city and the areas around it.

One of the biggest challenges that people face in Siliguri is the availability of parking spaces. Most interior solution stores are standalone shops on the main road with no parking areas reserved. Home Square has bridged this gap by building basement parking facilities.

Siliguri has great strategic importance in West Bengal because of its connectivity. Apart from being a gateway to Northeast India, it also shares international borders with China, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. Home Square's location makes it a suitable choice for businesses to set up offices. Therefore, in addition to interior solutions, Home Square also has exclusive spaces for corporate offices and other business ventures.

The Manakamna Group wanted Home Square to be more than a shopping destination. They wanted to give the people of the city a place to hang out, unwind and be one with the scenic beauty that Sevoke has to offer; which is why the mall has dedicated spaces for restaurants, food courts and a sky lounge to give people a panoramic view of the Himalayas around.

Sahil Chaudhary, Executive Director, Manakamana Group said, "We at Manakamna Group believe in turning properties into landmarks. Keeping that vision in mind, we came up with the idea to set up Home Square, a combination of 3 C's: Comfort, ConvenienceandConnectedto ensure business, shopping and leisure. With the boom in population in Siliguri and West Bengal being a lucrative market for real estate, interior solutions have become a major industry. Along with that, people today have become really innovative when it comes to home or office decors. So, we came up with a one-stop solution for all interior needs. A major USP of the project is the parking area we provide because Sevoke road is infamous for its traffic and lack of parking space."

The Manakamna Group was established in the year 2000 and has completed construction work of 1 million sqft to date. The Group has undertaken several projects ranging from affordable residential buildings to luxury apartments. While the Group has won several accolades for its immense contribution to the real estate industry, the theManakamna Group mostly looks forward to winning the hearts of the people of Siliguri with their Home Square Project.

To know more visit: (https://www.manakamnarealty.com/)

