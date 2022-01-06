Marathi film Jayanti completes 50 days in cinemas; enjoys a 9.8 rating on IMDb

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/SRV): Despite strong competition from big banner movies, the much-talked-about Marathi film 'Jayanti' achieved a major milestone of completing a 50-Day run in cinema halls on 31 December 2021.

Jayanti, the first Marathi film to release in theatres post-lockdown, entered its eighth week of theatrical run the same day. Most importantly, the film has the highest 9.8 rating on IMDb and 98 percent liking on BookMyShow.

The 50-Day celebration was marked by cutting a cake at Jayshree Cineplex, where all the cast and crew of the film along with its co-producers had gathered on the occasion. Produced by Meliorist Film Studio and presented by Dashami Studioz, this Marathi movie with English subtitles was released across Maharashtra on 12 November 2021. It has been co-produced by Dr Anand Bankar, Amol Dhakadey, Dr Nilima Suhas Ambade, and Dr Sudhir Hajare.

Jayanti had a week's release also at Ozone Cinema in Kuwait. It was also screened at Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth in Australia; New Jersey, Michigan, and Cambridge in the United States of America; Toronto in Canada; and Leicester in the United Kingdom. More overseas shows are coming up in January 2022 in Seattle and Washington DC in the USA. It will soon be available on OTT also.

Jayanti has been written and directed by debutant filmmaker Shailesh Narwade. The story is about a young directionless chap, who is eventually introduced to the lives and works of social leaders, and he chooses to walk the path of social justice for all in society. Books play a very important role in the protagonist's transformation, which has been portrayed very interestingly in the film.

The film stars Ruturaj Wankhede and Titeeksha Tawde in the lead roles. Celebrated actors like Milind Shinde, late Vira Sathidar, Kishor Kadam, Amar Upadhyay, and Paddy Kamble have also played important roles in the film while Atul Mahale, Anjali Joglekar, Saurabh Biramwar, Shubham Gautam, Akshay Khobragade, Chetan Gadbail are the supporting cast.

Jayanti had 200-plus full-house shows during its run so far and has been received awesomely by the audiences. The film's team, including director Shailesh Narwade and lead actor Ruturaj Wankhede, met and greeted the audiences at many cinema halls and got first-hand reviews from them. It was a stampede-like situation at many places when the team visited cinema halls and this is evident from the number of videos posted on Jayanti's official social media pages. People have admitted on record that they had never expected such content. They said they are overwhelmed by watching Jayanti. A number of social activists and celebrities have endorsed the film.

The film's trailer has been watched by around 3.5 million people on Facebook and YouTube. The film got some rave reviews from the media, including by Harish Wankhede in The Quint, by Yogesh Pawar in The Free Press Journal, by Yogesh Maitreya in News9Live, and Mihir Bhanage in The Times of India.

Well-known music director Mangesh Dhakde has composed the background score for the movie while Ruhi has composed three songs. Guru Thakur, Keshav Gajbhiye and Vaibhav Choudhari have penned the lyrics while Bollywood singer Javed Ali has sung the songs along with Senjuti Das, Vikrant Bharatiya and Suhas Sawant. The film's four unique songs were released on Zee Music.

Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Vaibhav Chhaya, Sameer Shinde and Suraj Bhanushali are the executive producers of the film. Milind Patil is the creative producer while Rohit Badgujar is the production manager.

Yogesh Koli is the cinematographer, Ashish Shinde has designed sound while Rohan Patil and Sagar Shete have edited the film. Hengul Medhi is the sound mixing engineer, Pranab Manna is the DI colorist while Ajay Gaikwad is the VFX creative head.

Santosh Gilbile has designed looks of the actors while Rutuja Wankhede has designed costumes. Yogesh Ingale is the art director. Sunshine Studios has distributed the film for theatrical release. Jayanti's post-production was done at Afterplay Film Studio and its PR was done by Siba PR.

