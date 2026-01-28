NewsVoir Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28: India's leading building materials exhibition, MATECIA Exhibition (Materials & Products for Construction, Interiors & Architecture) - a premier Indian trade exhibition for building materials, interior products, furniture, and design--along with SURFACES REPORTER, one of India's most respected architecture and design media platforms, is set to host the largest-ever confluence of architecture, interiors, and building materials for East & Northeast India. The three-day event will be held from 30 January to 1 February 2026 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (BBMP), opposite Science City in Kolkata, with National Award-winning actor, motivational speaker and founder of Ashish Vidyarthi & Associates, Mr. Ashish Vidyarthi, as the chief guest.

This event will bring together over 150+ top architecture and design firms, interior designers, developers, dealers, brands, and channel partners from 12+ states across East and Northeast India, from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, positioning Kolkata as a vital cultural and regional bridge while reinforcing the scale, diversity and creative strength of the regional design ecosystem. Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Verticaa Dvivedi, Director, Surfaces Reporter Architecture Event, said, "For far too long, East and Northeast India have been perceived as slow or difficult markets--regions many hesitate to enter, assuming they are not easily reachable. What often gets overlooked is the exceptional depth of architectural thinking emerging from these regions. Designers here work with climate, context, and culture not as constraints, but as strengths. In many ways, the rest of India has a lot to learn from them. Through the Surfaces Reporter Architecture Event - East & Northeast India, we aim to highlight, promote, and amplify this outstanding body of work. This edition is not an arrival--it is the first page of a much larger national narrative."

Spread across over 1,50,000 sq. ft., the event will feature 100+ leading interior and surface brands and bring together 200+ architects and interior designers showcasing over 500 landmark projects, welcoming an estimated 14,000-16,000 visitors from 100+ towns and cities. The three-day event will commence with its inauguration on Thursday, 30 January 2026, from 10:30 AM onwards. A key highlight of the platform will be Surfaces Reporter Salutes - Architecture & Design Honours, scheduled for 31 January 2026 from 4:00 PM onwards. As the first collective regional recognition initiative dedicated exclusively to East and Northeast India, the honours will celebrate around 100 leading architects and interior designers, the creative forces behind more than 500 of the region's most notable projects, recognising excellence across residential, commercial, hospitality, institutional and urban design.

The lamp lighting ceremony and opening address will be led by Mr. Rajesh Mittal, President, FIPPI and CMD, Greenply Industries Ltd; Mr. Surinder Arora, President, ILMA and Managing Director, Virgo Industries Ltd; Mr. Ramesh Bagla, President, CTMA; and Ms. Meenakshi Ganeshan, Deputy Director General, BIS, East Zone. They will be joined by Mr. Manoj Lohia of Merino Industries Ltd, Mr. Joydeep Chitlangia of Duroply, Mr. Vishal Dokania of Durian, Mr. Rushil Thakkar of Rushil Decor, Mr. Gajanan Munka of Saburi Plywood, Mr. Gaurav Bagla, President, BTIA, Mr. Vikas Khemka, Vice President, BTMA, Mr. M.P. Singh, former Director, IWST and FIPPI, and Mr. J. Ahuja of ILMA.

Emphasising the material and market perspective, Pragat Dvivedi, Director, MATECIA Exhibition, added, "2026 will mark the emergence of East and Northeast India as serious growth markets. These regions are witnessing rapid urban development, infrastructure expansion, and a new generation of design-conscious professionals. MATECIA Exhibition's presence here reflects our belief that the future of India's building materials market will also be equally driven by East and Northeast India." The event will also be graced by esteemed dignitaries from the architectural fraternity, including Ar. Sunil Maniramka of Maniramka & Associates, Ar. Rupande Shah of Rupande Shah & Associates, Ar. Monica Khosla Bhargava of Kham Consultants, Ar. Amber Chandgothia of Amber Creations, Ar. J.P. Agrawal of Agrawal & Agrawal Architects, and Ar. Bipratip Dhar of Epsilon. Also present will be Ar. Atul Saraf of Atulya Architects, Ranchi, President, IIA Jharkhand, along with members of IIA Jharkhand; Ar. Bapilu Chai, Member, Arunachal Architects Association, along with members; Ar. Frederick Malsawmzuala, President, Mizoram Architects Forum, along with members; and Ar. Nokranglong Jamir, Vice President, Association of Nagaland Architects, along with members.

The event will also feature India Interior Retailing (IIR), a knowledge platform that brings industry and interior retail leaders together, creating a high-energy space for learning, networking, and growth. In addition, the Surfaces Reporter SHOWCASE will provide a special presentation zone where brands present and architects review, offering an excellent opportunity for interaction and collaboration between designers and manufacturers. The MATECIA Exhibition & SURFACES REPORTER Architecture Event - East & Northeast India is set to redefine how the region is viewed by the industry and the nation, marking a decisive step in reshaping national perceptions and bringing the East and Northeast India's design excellence firmly into the national spotlight.

For more information, visit: www.MATECIA Exhibition.com About MATECIA EXHIBITION MATECIA is a business exhibition in India that connects Exhibitors & Sponsors with Architects, Interior Retailers, Designers, Distributors, Agents, Builders, Government agencies, Project Consultants, Channel Partners and Dealers in the Building Material and Interior Products industry. It is a flagship initiative of Bigsea Marcom India Pvt. Ltd., a 25-year-old media and communications company, supported by Knowledge Partners SURFACES REPORTER®, PLY REPORTER® and FURNITURE DESIGN & TECHNOLOGY. About SURFACES REPORTER SURFACES REPORTER® is India's leading media platform for interiors, architecture, building materials and the business of design, with over 11 years of industry presence. As India's first content platform focused exclusively on products and materials for building and interiors, SURFACES REPORTER® is committed to informing, guiding and connecting architects, interior designers, developers and industry experts who are shaping the future of the built environment.

