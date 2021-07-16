Matific launches India's first Gamified Junior Maths Championship

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Matific, world's leading, digital learning Maths Platform for K-6 mathematics launches 'The Junior Maths Championship' in India for the first time, after successfully running for 7 years in other parts of the world.

Globally over 1,000,000 children from around the world participate in the Junior Maths Championship. This friendly online maths competition for children in K-6th grades is a great opportunity for children to practice maths, boost confidence, and develop a growth mindset in maths.

The 2 day competition scheduled for 11th and 12th August 2021 is open to students from Nursery to Class 6. The competition will help young minds set their calibre and hone their mathematical streak.

With no registration fee, free access to the platform to educate and prepare for the competition, it is a great way for students to revive their interest in maths in the comfort of their homes while the schools aren't operational on-ground.

This unique event is a perfect way to introduce children to mathematical challenges in an enjoyable way. The winning class and students will be further lauded with certificates and medals, inspiring them to stay motivated towards the subject and future competitions for healthy growth. Winning schools will get cash prizes worth INR 4,50,000 as 1st prize, INR 2,50,000 as 2nd prize and INR 75,000 as a 3rd prize. In order to be eligible for the school and class prizes, schools must register a minimum of 100 students and classes a minimum of 10 students.

Naina Jamakhandimath, Growth and Partnerships, India at Matific says, "Junior Maths Championship 2021 is an exciting chance for K-6 students of India to engage in mathematical problems in a fun and rewarding way. By bringing the championship to India for the first time, we wish to rekindle the centuries-old relationship India shares with Mathematics and ignite the same passion for the subject amongst the young learners."

Matific empowers teachers, students, and schools alike. It presents maths through a personalised lens and encourages adaptive learning. Providing the people with a gamified learning environment with curriculum-aligned content, it promotes growth in an enjoyable way. Matific combines engaging activities with a rigorous pedagogy ensuring students are kept engaged, whether at school or at home. The pedagogy is further developed by the Academic Board Members from Harvard, Stanford and Berkley, making the process all the more significant and knowledgeable.

Engaging more participants and expanding its reach by being available both online and offline, Matific ensures a fair outreach by making the competition accessible through an on-desk process, laptops, tablets or any other mobile device.

Registrations start from 15th July till 10th August 2021.

Aspiring participants can opt for a free registration by tapping on (https://www.matific.com/in/en-in/home/matific-olympiad/).

