VMPL New Delhi [India], June 15: Healthcare technology company mCURA has announced the launch of its fully managed OPD Operations Outsourcing model, aimed at helping hospitals streamline outpatient department workflows through an integrated approach combining AI technology, operational manpower, infrastructure modernization and execution support. The newly introduced model is designed to assist hospitals in managing various outpatient functions, including patient registrations, billing coordination, appointment and queue management, consultation support, diagnostics routing, follow-up processes and digital workflow execution. According to the company, the offering integrates its Agentic AI-powered Smart OPD platform with trained operational teams, smart infrastructure deployment and execution management to enable standardized OPD processes and improve coordination across departments.

As part of the model, mCURA stated that it also invests in modernizing OPD environments by deploying automated payment booths, queue management systems, digital patient flow infrastructure and technology-enabled operational setups -- without requiring upfront infrastructure or technology investment from hospitals. Outpatient departments have become increasingly complex operational environments as hospitals manage rising patient volumes and growing expectations around convenience, speed and service delivery. In addition to consultations, OPDs now involve multiple touchpoints that require coordination between administrative staff, clinicians, diagnostic units and pharmacy services. While healthcare providers have long outsourced functions such as diagnostics, housekeeping, imaging services and revenue cycle operations, mCURA said its latest initiative seeks to extend that approach to outpatient operations by providing end-to-end execution support.

Commenting on the launch, a spokesperson for mCURA said, "Hospitals today are looking beyond standalone technology deployments and focusing on operational outcomes. Through this model, we aim to support healthcare providers with an integrated framework that combines AI & digital capabilities, operational infrastructure, process execution and trained manpower to help manage OPD operations more effectively." The company stated that the model has been developed to support hospitals seeking to optimize workflows, improve coordination, modernize outpatient infrastructure and enhance operational visibility across OPD services. As healthcare organizations continue to invest in digital transformation and patient-centric care delivery, outpatient operations are emerging as a critical area for process innovation and efficiency improvements. Industry stakeholders expect hospitals to increasingly evaluate integrated operational models that support scalability while maintaining continuity in patient services.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)