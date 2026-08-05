VMPL New Delhi [India], August 4: There is finally an AI made just for children. It is called Dew, it is free, and it is available today. Built by Rainwater Labs, Dew is a friendly assistant that helps children ask questions, learn and explore in a space designed completely around them. For millions of families wondering how to let their kids use AI safely, this is the news they have been waiting for. What makes Dew different comes down to two simple promises. It is safe, and it truly teaches. Everything else is built on top of those two. First, safety. On most apps, keeping a child safe is just a rule the app is asked to follow, and rules can be ignored or broken. Dew is built the opposite way. Its safety is placed deep inside the system itself, not added on top as a setting you can switch off. Think of a house with strong walls and a locked gate, instead of a paper sign that says please be careful. The protection stays in place even if a child, or someone else, tries to get around it. Parents do not have to watch over every screen, because the safety is always working underneath.

Second, learning. Dew is made to help children think, not to think for them. Instead of simply giving the answer, it gently guides a child with questions, the way a patient teacher would, until the child works it out. Then it shows the full answer. So a child using Dew for homework actually understands the topic, instead of copying and moving on. It is the old idea of teaching someone to fish, brought to life in a way that feels easy and fun. Dew is free for every family. It opens right inside a web browser with nothing to download, runs even on a simple phone, and speaks Indian languages. It is hosted here in India and follows India's data protection law, so a child's information stays private and is never sold.

Children are already curious about AI, and many are already using it. Dew simply gives them a safe place to do that, and helps them grow smarter along the way. "AI will be one of the most powerful technologies our children will ever use. Keeping children away will leave them unprepared for the future. Giving them AI that thinks for them will leave them unprepared to shape it. We need AI that develops human intelligence, not replaces it. Dew was built with that single purpose," said Tarun Pundhir, Founder of Rainwater Labs. For parents who were unsure about AI and their children, Dew offers a simple and happy answer. Yes, they can. And now they can do it safely. Dew is live today, and it is free.

For more information you can meet Dew now at https://dew.rainwaterlabs.com/. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)