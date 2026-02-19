VMPL

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 18: Vishnu Bhardwaj Upadhyay secured 98.96 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 Session 1, emerging as the topper from the state of Meghalaya.

The JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) examination was conducted between January 21 and January 28 across 658 centres, including 15 cities outside India. Vishnu scored 99.84 percentile in Chemistry, 97.88 in Physics, and 92.24 in Mathematics. Vishnu, who prepared through the digital ecosystem of PhysicsWallah (PW), credited his success to the accessibility and structured approach of the Prayas JEE 2.0 2026 Batch.

Talking about the results and his vision ahead, Vishnu said, "Preparing for JEE has been a long and disciplined journey for me. Coming from Meghalaya, having access to the right guidance made a significant difference in my preparation. I have always aspired to study at the IITs. Through online lectures and regular mock tests, I focused on building strong conceptual clarity and time management. I am grateful to my teachers and family for their constant belief and support. I am now preparing for JEE Main Session 2 with a rigorous daily study routine and will continue to give my best."