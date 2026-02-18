PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Mehta Realty, a name synonymous with top-tier projects and heralded by a 48-year legacy, has unveiled the latest addition to their portfolio - Mehta Marquina, an integrated lifestyle destination moulded on the principles of balance, calm and everyday ease. Located beside Mumbai's green lung - the Aarey Forest, the project is designed as a restorative retreat where nature flows seamlessly into everyday life and mindfulness is infused into the structure's DNA. Mehta Marquina thus is a perfect amalgamation of form and function, where modern geometry intersects natural materials, where layouts welcome sunlight, fresh air, and openness into every home, and where wellness is prized as the ultimate luxury.

* The striking 38-storey project blends seamless connectivity with enhanced quality of life at one of Goregaon's most coveted addresses * The 2 and 3 Bed deck residences bring the outdoors in, allowing the tranquillity of one of Mumbai's greenest expanses to flow effortlessly into the daily routine * The state-of-the-art wellness-themed amenities occupy an intuitive layout, carefully designed to offer residents the most restorative living experience The structure comprises 2 & 3 Bed deck residences that not only offer panoramic views but also emanate gentle calm. Residents are thus invited to replace the mayhem of city living with a slower, more balanced way of existence. The project's layout is intuitive, with every detail consciously planned to create a sense of calm from the moment residents step in. While landscaped podiums encourage relaxed daytime living, elevated retreats offer moments of quietude and respite while soaking in the most resplendent views of the city.

From the eight-level podium parking that offers residents direct access to their designated space to the grand entrance lobby that is furnished with high-speed elevators, daily arrivals and departures at Mehta Marquina feel more effortless. Nest 9 is the project's social heart, which elevates everyday moments and shared experiences to unforgettable memories. The multipurpose court, mini golf course, Pilates studio and callisthenics corner add a social edge to wellness, while the infrared therapy chamber, cold plunge facility reflect Mehta Realty's dedication to facilitating the latest regenerative therapies. Altitude 120, located on the building's rooftop at 120 meters above, makes relaxation feel even more indulgent with hydrotherapy facilities, a jacuzzi, an observatory, an infinity pool and a sunset lounge that encourage residents to unwind in harmony with nature.

An intentional commitment to sustainability has shaped the very foundations of the project - Mehta Marquina is an IGBC Gold Pre-Certified Green Building, supporting energy efficiency, water conservation and a healthier living environment through every step of the planning and execution process. From responsible construction practices and mindful material choices to systems that reduce environmental impact and enhance everyday comfort, Mehta Marquina reflects Mehta Realty's long-term commitment to building a better tomorrow. Mehta Marquina has been positioned as a legacy investment that's primed for long-term value creation. With East Goregaon showing steady price appreciation, driven by infrastructure upgrades, metro connectivity and limited premium housing supply, the neighbourhood's central location between the railway station and the Western Express Highway ensures strong accessibility while supporting everyday routines. Mehta Marquina further adds to these advantages by facilitating efficient entry and exit access, while opening the doors to a micro-market that is rapidly gaining momentum. While being rooted in nature, the location is also aligned with ongoing infrastructure growth and has a strong potential future value appreciation.

Ruchit Mehta, Partner at Mehta Realty, said, "Since our inception, Mehta Realty has built a peerless reputation for our meticulous approach to development, bringing together world-class lifestyle experiences and a homeowner-first focus. Mehta Marquina is an extension of that philosophy, and of our focus on creating spaces that are perfectly suited to the evolving needs of modern-day homeowners. In addition to being an iconic landmark that offers breathtaking views of the scenic locality, Mehta Marquina represents our commitment to creating legacy projects that are built for future generations and continue to yield value for our customers throughout their lifecycle." About Mehta Realty:

Mehta Realty has been a pivotal force in shaping Mumbai's skyline. With a rich heritage in real estate, the group has delivered landmark residential and commercial projects that stand as a testament to thoughtful planning, enduring quality, and community-centric design. Guided by the core values of Trust, Integrity, and Innovation, Mehta Realty is dedicated to building a sustainable future, with a vision to become a carbon-neutral organisation by 2035. Mehta Realty - https://mehtamarquina1978.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)