Meltio signs a strategic partnership with the largest CNC Manufacturer in India, BFW

You would like to read
- Angel Broking Limited TVCs on rebranding show digital broker's journey of transforming to Angel One
- Dr. R.K. Raghavan, Former Director CBI & Former High Commissioner to Cyprus, appointed as Professor at Jindal Global Law School
- Angel Broking rebrands to Angel One, to cater to all financial needs of its millennials
- Angel Broking employees change their LinkedIn profile surnames to 'One', after the company's new brand name Angel One
- The Most Iconic Platinum Engagement Rings of Modern Times
Linares [Spain]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bharat Fritz Werner and Meltio; a disruptive laser metal deposition technology manufacturer today announced that BFW is going to play a key role in the development and support of the Meltio metal 3D printing and the BFW CNC brand hybrid manufacturing solutions in the Indian market, as an official value-added partner.
Meltio offers a pioneering metal 3D printing solution that enables industrial applications with a process built around welding wire, the safest, cleanest, and most affordable metal feedstock in the market.
BFW is the leading CNC machine tool manufacturer and industry 4.0 solution provider in India. BFW is a pioneer in machines and machining solutions.
"The world is changing and this strategic partnership between Meltio's innovative technology and BFW's strong position in India (one of the world's most important markets) will bring forth cutting-edge solutions for the next industrial revolution 4.0."
- Angel Llavero Lopez de Villalta, CEO at Meltio
Meltio proudly announces its official value-added partner in the Indian territory. BFW will be responsible for integrating Meltio technology into BFW machines for the Indian manufacturing sector. This strategic partnership will widen BFW's product portfolio and application range by introducing additive and subtractive processes in a single step. The synergy of the two companies will also provide a sustainable alternative for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and mining industries.
"We are very impressed with Meltio's Innovative Additive Technology. Our partnership opens doors for developing an array of industrial applications yielding a competitive advantage to customers. We are very excited about the future as Bharat Fritz Werner and Meltio both share a common vision of providing futuristic solutions to customers."- Ravi Raghavan, CEO at BFW
(https://meltio3d.com)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor