Merck Foundation and African First Ladies announce Call for Applications for Their 'More Than a Mother' Fashion, Film, Song and Media Recognition Awards 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Accra [Ghana], March 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announces Call for Applications for Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" four Awards 2022 edition in partnership with African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" movement.

The Four awards have been announced for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students and new potential talents in these fields.

The theme of the awards is to raise awareness about any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" movement emphasized, "After the huge success of previous editions and celebrating the winners of 2021 of Merck Foundation "More than Mother" Awards, I am excited to announce our four new awards in partnership with African First Ladies and Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. I strongly believe that media and art can play a significant role in raising awareness about sensitive topics. One of the great challenges today is that we often feel untouched by the problems of others, even when we can easily do something to help. Giving people access to data most often leaves them feeling overwhelmed and disconnected, not empowered and poised for action. This is where art and media can make a difference."

The four awards being announced are:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

Senator, Dr RashaKelej further added, "I am extremely proud of our winners from our previous editions. All the winners are now members of our Merck Foundation Alumni and are working closely with us to support and empower women & girls at all levels. I invite the African Community of Media, Fashion, Film making, and Musicians, students and potential talents in these fields to apply to our awards, in order to create a culture shift and break the silence about one or more of the following topics: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels. I am looking forward to receiving their creative work, this year too."

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Who can apply:

Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups:

1. Southern African Countries

2. West African Countries

3. East African Countries

4. African French Speaking Countries

5. African Portuguese Speaking Countries

Categories and Prize Money:

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click (https://merck-foundation.com/Awards/merck-foundation-africa-media-recognition-awards-more-than-a-mother) here to view more details.

Sending multiple media coverage will increase the chances of winning the Media Recognition Awards.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Categories:

English

French

Portuguese

Arabic

Prize money: USD 1000 for each category.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click (https://merck-foundation.com/Awards/merck-foundation-film-awards-more-than-a-mother) here to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Prize Money: 10 Winners will be granted USD 500 each to execute their designs.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click (https://merck-foundation.com/Awards/merck-foundation-fashion-awards-more-than-a-mother) here to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Categories:

English

French

Portuguese

Arabic

Prize money: USD 1000 for each category.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click (https://merck-foundation.com/Awards/merck-foundation-song-awards-more-than-a-mother) here to view more details.

Entries for all the awards to be submitted via email to submit@merck-foundation.com

About 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother'

"Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" are:

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as.

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Fashion Awards

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Film Awards

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Song Awards

Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

Children storybook, localized for each country

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/merckfoundation) Merck Foundation

Twitter: (https://twitter.com/MerckFoundation)

YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQ1GIZSPlhk & amp;feature=youtu.be) MerckFoundation

Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/merckfoundation) Merck Foundation

Flickr: (https://www.flickr.com/photos/163124125@N08) Merck Foundation

Website: (https://www.merck-foundation.com)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)