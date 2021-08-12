Milind Soman to embark solo for the 420 kms Unity Run to celebrate India's 75th Year of Independence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): India's fitness guru and legendary style icon Milind Soman is all set to embark solo for The Unity Run to celebrate 75th Year of India's Independence.

The Unity Run will be flagged off from Mumbai on August 15, 2021 and will end at The Statue of Unity at Sardar Sarovar Dam, Kevadia on 22nd August 2021.

Ultraman and barefoot runner, Milind will complete the entire distance of 420 kms in 8 days. Milind will be visiting schools, hospitals and villages enroute to spread the message of unity, peace, harmony as well as fitness. Milind Soman has also organised various plantation drives along the way.

The Unity Run is sponsored by Union Bank of India - Principal Sponsor, Apis Himalaya Honey - Powered by Sponsor, Fitbit India - Official Fitness Partner, SO GOOD - Beverage Partner, CARRERA EYEWEAR - Sun Protection Partner, Evergreen Club App - Wellness Partner, Fujifilm - Imaging Partner and Figaro Olive Oil - Healthy Cooking Oil Partner.

Commenting on The Unity Run, yet another power-packed initiative, Milind Soman said, "I am all set for the solo Unity Run on the occasion of the 75th Year of India's Independence and urge my fellow citizens to actively work towards unity, peace and harmony of our country in any way they can. I have always believed in the message of health and fitness for all, even through my participation in long distance events in the past whether it was triathlons like Ironman and Ultraman, or running from Delhi to Mumbai or Ahmedabad to Mumbai. I believe the country can be united through common goals of running, walking, health and fitness and the thought behind Unity Run is to manifest this very message. I believe that a unified nation is a progressive nation. A country that stays together, prospers & grows together. Every individual has a responsibility to contribute towards the unity & oneness of the country and a responsibility to keep themselves and their families healthy. For me, running helps in maintaining peace and harmony not only with self but also balances my existence with the external environment. I want to encourage everyone to take charge of their life and lead it with utmost consciousness of body and mind. It is not necessary for everyone to run 400km in a week, but at least 5% of that should be a possibility if made a priority. This is how we will make India, a united, harmonious and a fit country, exactly how we aspire it to be. I thank all the partners for coming forward to support this novel initiative. Jai Hind!"

Venkatesh M, General Manager, Corporate Communications, Union Bank of India, Principal Sponsor of The Unity Run said, "We take pride in associating with The Milind Soman Unity Runbeing held from Mumbai to Statue of Unity (Vadodara) on 15th August, 2021. It is a proud moment for all Unionites and as such whole-heartedly supports the cause of Fitness for All. Today, in these trying times, we all need to put up a brave front by taking care of our health by remaining physically fit. We hope that this Unity Runwill give our fitness enthusiasts and our community something to look forward to. It is imperative that we remain positive in our outlook and do what we can to stay healthy physically as well as mentally."

Apis Himalaya Honey, Powered by Sponsor of The Unity Run comes with a mission to provide everyone with Pure and Healthy products that help them lead a healthy and happy life.Hence, this Independence Day we aim to promote our mission in associating with India's fitness Icon Milind Soman.Milind's way of celebrating 75 years of Independence by motivating people for Health and Fitness which resonate well with our brand promise.We take great pride in being a part of the Unity Run and aim for its success.Yes, we are super excited" said Pankaj Mishra, CEO, Apis India Limited

Fitbit India - Official Fitness Partner of The Unity Run "We are excited and looking forward to being the Official Fitness Partner of The Unity Run. At Fitbit, we are proud to have one of the most passionate communities in health and wellness. From trackers and smartwatches to launching the world's most advanced health watch from a wearable device maker to an enabler of holistic health management, Fitbit is empowering people with the deepest understanding of their body and guiding them to better health and wellness. Fitbit platform and products are designed to deliver personalized experiences, insights, and guidance through leading software and interactive tools. We wish Milind all the best for his solo 8-day run!"

SO GOOD - Beverage Partner of The Unity Run "So Good, a pioneer brand of Life Health Foods India, in the plant-based beverage segment, is proudly associated with The Unity Run as the official Beverage Partner.So Good Range of Plant Based Beverages which includes Almond, Soy & Cashew Beverages embodies the spirit of making plant-based enjoyable, enabling everyone to live healthier and more sustainably.On the 75th Independence Day celebration, So Good is proud to be associated with Milind Soman & his cause of uniting the nation through Health & fitness which is also the mantra So Good as a brand endorse.We wish him all the Best & So Good Protein+ & Essential+ Beverage will be part of his journey to provide him with right amount of energy & nutrition and support immunity."

Carrera Eyewear - Sun Protection Partner of The Unity Run "Carrera is all about racing & Milind gets excited about the long runs! The unity run is going to give him an opportunity to explore the unexplored. Having Carrerabrand onboard that shares Milind's core values is the ideal way of association. Carrera is unfreakingly bold, authentic, passionate and brave. It identifies itself with people who are the first to jump, who are naturally born competitors and challengers. Carrera is for the people who are real, led by their gut and always stand out in whatever they do. Donning Carrera sunglasses gives one a feel of champion."

Evergreen Club App - Wellness Partner of The Unity Run "Evergreen Club is associating with Milind Soman as the Wellness Partner for Unity Run. Evergreen Club is a unique digital community platform that seeks to promote holistic physical health and mental wellbeing among older adults. Milind is a perfect example of positive ageing and he continues to inspire millions of people with his approach to fitness. At Evergreen Club, our elderly members participate in live sessions for yoga, exercises and overall wellness, so that they can remain fit inside out. By associating with Unity Run, we aim to encourage older adults to adopt a healthier lifestyle and take care of their wellness from the comfort of their homes" said Tapan Mishra, Founder Evergreen Club

Fujifilm - Imaging Partner of The Unity Run

Speaking on the occasion, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd. said,"It gives us immense pride to be the principal Imaging partner for The Unity Run. The run symbolizes the importance of a healthy and fit India. With our commitment to make India a healthier country, we are proud to be associated with fitness icon Milind Soman and organize The Unity Run on our 75th Independence Day. We at Fujifilm have always been an advocate of early detection and prevention of deaths from curable diseases and we remain committed to providing world-class technologies in the field of diagnostics in India."

Figaro Olive Oil - Healthy Cooking Oil Partner of The Unity Run "Fitness and healthy food go hand in hand. And one person who has personified this philosophy is Milind Soman. He too believes in age-old wisdom and new age approaches, like Figaro Olive Oil, Tel Badlo Rishta Nahi. Figaro Olive Oil has collaborated with Milind and organized 'The Unity Run' on India's 75th Independence Day, where he will run from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in 8 days.Figaro shares Milind's commitment to true health, and that makes us a natural fit. He practices what he preaches. We both believe that small changes can lead to big outcomes"said Satarupa Majumdar, Head of marketing India and SAARC.

Milind Soman will travel on foot through Northern Maharashtra and South Gujarat documenting, on film and social media, the vibrant & must-visit destinations, culture, cuisine, dance forms, and much more. At the culmination of The Unity Run, at the Statue of Unity, Milind will offer a tribute to the original Ironman of India, Sardar Patel.

Unity Run is a thoughtful initiative especially, when the whole world has been adversely affected due to the pandemic induced by the novel coronavirus. This run by Milind Soman will bring motivation and positivity to the people of India and perhaps be the most talked about National initiative on social media, with Milind Soman tagging Hon PM Narendra Modi and the leadership of the country.

Milind Soman has always been a source of inspiration to many people. This initiative is anticipated to have a similar impact and hundreds are expected to join him along the way.

