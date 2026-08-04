VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Maharashtra National Law University Mumbai (MNLU Mumbai) has announced the newest launch of its new MBA in Entrepreneurship & Digital Business Law, a distinctive programme designed for graduates who aspire to lead, build, and scale ventures in a business landscape increasingly shaped by technology, compliance, digital platforms, and innovation-led growth. The programme reflects the University's commitment to interdisciplinary education and preparing professionals who can combine business acumen with legal and policy awareness in an increasingly dynamic economy. The launch comes at a time when entrepreneurship is no longer confined to start-up ecosystems. Across industries, young professionals are entering a world driven by platform businesses, data-driven decision-making, artificial intelligence, digital transactions, intellectual property, cross-border commerce, and rapidly evolving regulatory frameworks.

In such an environment, business education that focuses solely on enterprise creation without addressing the legal and governance realities of digital business is no longer sufficient to sustain. Recognising this shift, MNLU Mumbai has designed this MBA to integrate management education, entrepreneurial capability, and digital business law into one comprehensive academic framework. Under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Dilip Ukey, Honourable Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University Mumbai, the University has strengthened its position as a preferred destination for interdisciplinary programmes at the intersection of law, policy, and business. "At MNLU Mumbai, our goal is to bridge the gap between regulatory frameworks and modern enterprise strategy. This MBA empowers future leaders to navigate complex digital landscapes with both business acumen and legal precision," said Prof. (Dr.) Dilip Ukey.

Prof. (Dr.) Prakash N. Chaudhary, Registrar of MNLU Mumbai, brings over three decades of academic and administrative experience and ensures that programmes are delivered with academic rigour and a student-centric approach. His expertise across law, commerce, and business law further strengthens the institutional foundation of this MBA. The MBA in Entrepreneurship & Digital Business Law is particularly relevant for graduates who aspire to launch their own ventures, join start-ups, work with innovation-driven organisations, contribute to family businesses undergoing transformation, or build careers in consulting, strategy, business development, policy-oriented enterprises, and digital commerce. The programme is further strengthened through MNLU Mumbai's formal collaboration with Bodhe Institute for Entrepreneurship (BIE), which associates as the Academic Implementation Partner. The partnership brings together MNLU Mumbai's legal academic excellence and BIE's expertise in entrepreneurship education to deliver a future-ready MBA with strong industry relevance.

Ms. Anisha Khilnani, Founder & CEO of BIE, is associated with building entrepreneurial education and ecosystem-led learning that aligns with the practical needs of new-age founders and business learners. "Partnering with MNLU Mumbai allows us to build an ecosystem where real-world entrepreneurial execution meets robust legal understanding--giving the next generation of founders a distinct competitive edge," said Ms. Anisha Khilnani. Mr. Vivek Soni, Co-Founder & CDO at BIE, has contributed to the programme's design with a focus on digital-first learning and business ecosystem development. With the launch of this programme, MNLU Mumbai reinforces its commitment to preparing a new generation of graduates for a business environment where entrepreneurship, innovation, regulation, and digital transformation are deeply interconnected.

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