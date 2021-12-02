Most awaited romantic song of Aruna Arya Gupta's Laazmi released on Youtube

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/ATK): Laazmi is a melodious music video in which a man is entrusting his every thought with the woman he loves as if she is his personal diary. 'Laazmi'-the song has been written, featured and produced by Aruna Arya Gupta, and sung by the heartful voice of Kinjal Chatterjee. The music has been given by National Award-winning music-composer Mayookh Bhaumik.
Produced by From Every Pore and directed by Sandeep Ghosal (Sandy), the music video is released in association with M. Sandhu Production. Sharing Laazmi on social media, Aruna Arya Gupta, wrote: "Laazmi is finally out! Please check it out and give it all your love."
Starring model-actress Aruna Arya Gupta and a well-known actor Sumit Bhardwaj, Laazmi is a melody that melts the heart. The video is shot in the beautiful locales in the beach town near Kolkata, where glancing through the ocean, one can see innumerable waves as far as the vision can decipher. Both Aruna and Sumit looks stunning in every second of the video and can be seen moving around lost in thoughts.
Aruna Arya Gupta, as a budding artist pose her heart out each time, she pens something, which is thoroughly enjoyed by her readers and listeners throughout the world. Yet again Laazmi is here to sway all the heart with its amazing lyrics, music and screenplay. Aruna is a critically acclaimed poet and author and has published several books, including Amazon bestseller, Repentance. She is the curator of 'From Every Pore', a popular forum intended to express literary and artistic works. Sumit is an accomplished TV actor and has acted in several popular shows.
Whether you're just falling in love or want to show him your love is here to stay, this song is perfect!
Full Video Song Link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wVI-lwcJa8)
