Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, one of India's leading manufacturers of premium biscuits and bakery products, has partnered with Traqo to digitize their international logistics operations and enable end-to-end visibility across ocean freight movements. Mrs. Bectors has delivered strong growth with double-digit YoY revenue increases in recent quarters, expanding its domestic and export operations. It sells biscuits under the Cremica brand and bakery items under English Oven through retail, QSR, and B2B channels, exporting to over 65 countries worldwide. Efficient logistics is critical to minimize delays and costs in global supply chains. Mrs. Bectors has implemented Traqo Ocean (Container Tracking) to:

- Minimize detention and demurrage charges with real-time tracking of containers and Bills of Lading across 170+ global carriers, including Maersk, COSCO, and Hapag-Lloyd. - Access insights on current locations, accurate ETAs, key milestones, and proactive delay alerts from a unified platform. - Digitize ocean freight monitoring, eliminating multiple carrier portals, emails, or calls. - Improve control with automated alerts, daily reports, ERP integration, and AI-driven analytics. This enables: - Sustainable cost savings by reducing manual efforts, detention/demurrage, and leakage through early visibility. - Better operational control and faster decisions from a single source of truth. - Improved service reliability and customer experience with proactive updates. - Stronger carrier accountability via performance insights.

"We used to waste hours daily chasing fragmented updates across carrier portals, often facing last-minute delays and hefty demurrage charges on our Biscuit exports. With Traqo's Ocean Module, all containers are now tracked centrally with automated alerts and accurate ETAs, cutting manual effort by 70%, reducing detention costs significantly, and enabling better production planning. Sharing live tracking links has also slashed customer queries by 80%, while the analytics dashboards help us negotiate 10-12% lower freight rates." Tahmir Khan, Sr. Manager - IT Application, Mrs. Bector's Foods Specialities Ltd. "Ocean freight delays stem from lack of timely information, not lack of movement. Fragmented visibility across systems forces late reactions and higher costs. Platforms like Traqo consolidate container and Bill of Lading data into one view, enabling better planning for inventory, production, and customer commitments."

Nikhil Maurya, Head of Engineering, Traqo, highlights the core issue About Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Founded in 1978 by Mrs. Rajni Bector as a small home-based enterprise in Punjab producing ice creams, breads, and biscuits, the company was incorporated in 1995. It has grown into a major FMCG player with biscuits under Cremica and bakery products under English Oven for domestic and export markets. Led by Managing Director Anoop Bector, it operates multiple facilities, serves retail/QSR/B2B channels, and exports to over 65 countries. Mrs. Rajni Bector received the Padma Shri for contributions to trade and industry. Visit https://www.bectorfoods.com/. About Traqo Traqo is an IIT-IIM backed startup transforming logistics with its unified platform. As a complete freight booking-to-billing platform and digital command center, Traqo connects shippers, transporters, manufacturers, and logistics providers on one neutral, no-code SaaS ecosystem covering full-truckload, part-truckload, and container movements. Using SIM-based tracking, APIs, and automation (no hardware needed), it delivers end-to-end visibility across road, rail, and ocean freight.

Long-term vision: "Right now, we are focusing on full truckload, part truckload, and EXIM logistics. Our vision is to become a global solution that captures the entire logistics ecosystem. For manufacturers, we aim to be their single-stop solution for all logistics needs. To achieve this, we plan to expand into other geographies and build a powerful platform. This platform will be designed with the flexibility to integrate various AI-powered tools that significantly speed up most activities for manufacturers." Visit https://www.traqo.io/