VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18: MTAP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of cloud-native SaaS solutions transforming transportation management and fleet automation, today announced its intention to launch an SME Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME / NSE EMERGE platform. This strategic capital raise is designed to fuel innovation, enhance market reach, and accelerate customer growth across key segments. Founded in 2015, MTAP has leveraged GPS, cloud, and IoT technologies to help organisations digitise transport operations, enabling safer, more efficient, and data-driven journeys for enterprises, schools, and fleet operators. Today, the company supports more than 200 enterprise customers, tens of thousands of vehicles, and hundreds of thousands of users across India and international markets.

As a pioneer in connected transport automation software, MTAP Technologies has built a robust portfolio of products serving a wide range of customer needs: Safetrax - A comprehensive employee transport automation platform that streamlines scheduling, real-time tracking, billing, analytics, and compliance for corporate mobility operations. Safetrax remains the company's flagship product and primary growth driver. Autologix - A powerful dispatch and management suite for cab operators and corporate travel teams, supporting bookings, billing, driver management, and on-demand travel workflows. Autologix has achieved strong product-market fit with some of the largest fleet operators in the country and is positioned for rapid national scale.

VehicleTrax - An AI-powered fleet management platform with intelligent agents that automate GPS tracking, video telematics, driver behaviour monitoring, maintenance, safety, and compliance. VehicleTrax has secured multiple large enterprise clients within months of launch, demonstrating significant growth potential. Srinivas Chitturi, CEO, MTAP Technologies, said: "MTAP's IPO is a significant milestone in our mission to make transportation management smarter, safer, and more automated through advanced AI and intelligent automation. With strong adoption across key verticals, AI-powered platforms, and a rapidly growing SaaS revenue base, we are well-positioned to accelerate our next phase of innovation-led growth. This capital raise will strengthen our investment in next-generation AI capabilities, intelligent agents, prescriptive analytics, and continuous product enhancements across our platforms. It will also help us deepen enterprise relationships, expand into new global markets, and continue building scalable, AI-driven mobility technology solutions for the future."

This IPO offers investors the opportunity to participate in the growth story of a proven technology innovator that is central to the digitisation of fleet and mobility operations in an increasingly connected world. With a decade of innovation behind it and a clear roadmap ahead, MTAP Technologies is poised to redefine the future of transportation management on a global stage. About MTAP Technologies - MTAP Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a Bengaluru-based SaaS company specialising in cloud-native, sensor-based solutions for transportation management and fleet automation. Founded in 2015, MTAP serves enterprises, educational institutions, and fleet operators through its flagship products -- Safetrax, Autologix, and VehicleTrax, with a mission to make mobility operations smarter, safer, and more efficient through GPS, IoT, AI, and cloud technologies. With a growing international footprint and a proven track record of optimising transport operations at scale, MTAP is built for the next phase of global growth.

Media Contact Nishant Kumar, Head of Marketing Email: nishant.kumar@mtap.in Website: https://www.mtap.in/