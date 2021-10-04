Mumbai-based PaaS Startup is about to change the way businesses launch their apps & website

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/SRV Media): In this era of digitization, businesses have been ever evolving towards reforming their business model.

As described by Gartner, Digitization is "the use of digital technologies to change a business model and provide new revenue and value-producing opportunities."

Businesses that take lead on these opportunities are the ones who are technically sound, however, finding the right tech solution is like finding a needle in a haystack.

Ruling out dependencies on expensive agencies and inexperienced freelancers, Brained has invented a platform that empowers digitally transforming businesses with a 'Virtual Tech Team'. It is an on-demand IT Service that delivers output equivalent to a fully equipped tech team comprising of a Project Manager, Business Analyst, U/X Designer, Web Developer, DBA, Mobile App Developer, QA, and a Cloud Engineer.

The startup leverages AI-driven Automation, Low-code, CBD, and Virtualization techniques to simulate an in-house tech-team experience with high efficiency. Unlike any other platform, it's not a DIY tool, but a complete team at one's disposal to fulfill technical requirements.

Brained comes with access to a wide range of pre-developed solutions handcrafted for various industries like E-commerce, E-learning, OTT, Social, Food Delivery, Health & Fitness, etc. It also includes extensions such as WhatsApp Bot, CRM, Marketing Automation, Chat, Video / Audio Calls, and more.

These feature-rich pre-built libraries help in reducing the project delivery turn-around time considerably. This Startup has been an industry-first and a game-changer in previously unimaginable ways. This platform is designed in a magnificent way to bring automation to the software development processes and bring down the SDLC time by 90 percent. Wondering what this will cost? Hiring a Virtual Tech Team from Brained will cost as low a USD 1 per man-hour.

Akshit Sharma - Founder & CEO of Brained says, "Brained aims to reshape every aspect of software development life cycle and will significantly improve the efficiency and delivery rate using AI mechanisms and low code."

Brained illuminates the possibilities of reforming Tech Teams with Tech Bots. And this is only the beginning of the unlimited potential outcomes of AI in the software development lifecycle. Having said that, digitalization will no longer be a lingo, but peremptory by businesses.

