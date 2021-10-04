Mumbai-based PaaS Startup is about to change the way businesses launch their apps & website

You would like to read
- TNW-The Natural Wash plans to launch its own curated app on its 2nd birthday anniversary
- Ecommerce, OTT and gaming witness over 100% growth in 2020: PayU Insights Report
- Filmmaker Hyder Kazmi launches his OTT platform "Mastani"
- Actress Gurmeet Kaur gets roped in for an OTT Film Project
- Web series 'The Red Land' is a story of power and struggle, released on Haider Kazmi's OTT platform 'Mastani'
New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/SRV Media): In this era of digitization, businesses have been ever evolving towards reforming their business model.
As described by Gartner, Digitization is "the use of digital technologies to change a business model and provide new revenue and value-producing opportunities."
Businesses that take lead on these opportunities are the ones who are technically sound, however, finding the right tech solution is like finding a needle in a haystack.
Ruling out dependencies on expensive agencies and inexperienced freelancers, Brained has invented a platform that empowers digitally transforming businesses with a 'Virtual Tech Team'. It is an on-demand IT Service that delivers output equivalent to a fully equipped tech team comprising of a Project Manager, Business Analyst, U/X Designer, Web Developer, DBA, Mobile App Developer, QA, and a Cloud Engineer.
The startup leverages AI-driven Automation, Low-code, CBD, and Virtualization techniques to simulate an in-house tech-team experience with high efficiency. Unlike any other platform, it's not a DIY tool, but a complete team at one's disposal to fulfill technical requirements.
Brained comes with access to a wide range of pre-developed solutions handcrafted for various industries like E-commerce, E-learning, OTT, Social, Food Delivery, Health & Fitness, etc. It also includes extensions such as WhatsApp Bot, CRM, Marketing Automation, Chat, Video / Audio Calls, and more.
These feature-rich pre-built libraries help in reducing the project delivery turn-around time considerably. This Startup has been an industry-first and a game-changer in previously unimaginable ways. This platform is designed in a magnificent way to bring automation to the software development processes and bring down the SDLC time by 90 percent. Wondering what this will cost? Hiring a Virtual Tech Team from Brained will cost as low a USD 1 per man-hour.
Akshit Sharma - Founder & CEO of Brained says, "Brained aims to reshape every aspect of software development life cycle and will significantly improve the efficiency and delivery rate using AI mechanisms and low code."
Brained illuminates the possibilities of reforming Tech Teams with Tech Bots. And this is only the beginning of the unlimited potential outcomes of AI in the software development lifecycle. Having said that, digitalization will no longer be a lingo, but peremptory by businesses.
To know more about their services visit: (https://brained.app/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=post) Brained
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor