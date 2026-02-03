VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2: NBR Group, an established name in Bengaluru's evolving real estate landscape, recently hosted one of the city's largest property consultant gatherings, signalling a significant shift to the luxury housing market. The event saw more than 400 no's established Channel Partners and Property Consultants from the city come together to celebrate a period of rapid growth for the company, headlined by a successful quarterly sales performance of ₹175 crore for Q3 2025. The gathering was more than just a corporate meeting, it served as a live showcase for the developer's flagship project, 'NBR Soul of Seasons.' The project has quickly become a talking point in the local market, with the company revealing that the first two towers are now 80% inventory being sold out. This high demand has resulted in only a small number of units being available, prompting the NBR Group to accelerate its growth plans.

The NBR Soul of the Seasons project by the NBR Group has been widely acclaimed for its aesthetic, environmentally sensitive architectural designand strong on-ground execution. Some key awards received for NBR Soul of the Seasons project in the year 2025 were: "Best Themed Project of the Year 2025 at the Global Real Estate Brand Awards (GREBA) Event where the project was recognized for unique, nature-inspired living and thematic, elemental design (Space, Air, Fire, Water, Earth) and "Excellence in High-Rise Project (Ongoing) at the ET Achievers Awards 2025 wherein the project was awarded for sustainable, high-rise, and resort-style, luxury living. The project was also awarded with the Indian Icon of Real Estate Excellence 2025 (Special Edition) by Pride India Awards as a project emphasizing sustainable, resort-style living.

Located at Mullur, near the Sarjapur Road - Gunjur IT corridor in Bengaluru, the project sits within a steadily developing residential corridor. Its master plan dedicates nearly 88% of the land to open and landscaped spaces, resulting in a low-density environment with better air circulation and a noticeably greener living experience. Designed around a resort-style living theme, the project offers residents a sense of proximity to nature, a factor increasingly valued by urban homebuyers. NBR Soul of the Seasons is envisioned as a resort-style residential ecosystem, where leisure and well-being are seamlessly integrated into everyday living. With thoughtfully curated amenities, the project caters to families, professionals, and end users seeking an upgrade from congested city living. From wellness-focused spaces and walking trails to community areas that encourage interaction, the amenities are designed for long-term use rather than surface-level appeal.

The project offers exclusively spacious 3BHK residences, ensuring a like-minded, premium community. Privacy has been carefully built into the design, with only six units per floor, no common walls, and strategically positioned towers that maintain openness and personal space. This low-density approach aligns with the expectations of discerning buyers who value quiet, privacy, and a sense of exclusivity. A dedicated Experience Centre, detailed scale model, and fully designed model apartmentallow prospective homeowners to clearly visualize the project, its layout, and lifestyle offering. Complementing this is a strong emphasis on hospitality, with customers receiving a refined, professional experience during site visits and project presentations. This showcase was designed to move beyond traditional sales brochures, allowing the Channel Partners to experience the actual living environment. The apartment highlights the project's focus on generous layouts, high-quality finishes, and a design philosophy that balances modern functionality with the comforts of a long-term family home.

Construction quality has been another key contributor to buyer confidence in the project. The project uses modern, energy-efficient construction technology, including aluminium formwork, which enables higher structural strength, superior finish quality, faster execution, and greater reusability. This focus on efficiency and durability reflects a long-term development mindset rather than short-term market positioning. Leadership Vision and Collaborative Growth A defining feature of the day was the series of one-on-one sessions between the company's senior leadership and its network of channel partners. These discussions moved beyond numbers, focusing instead on changing buyer preferences in Bengaluru and how the company can adapt to provide better value. By listening to ground-level feedback from those who interact daily with homebuyers, NBR Group is refining its approach to be more resident-centric.

Speaking on the success of the project, Mr. N.Nagabushana Reddy, CEO, Founder & Managing Director of NBR Group, shared his views: "I wish to express my sincere thanks and heartfelt gratitude to all our esteemed Channel Partners and valued Customers for their continued support and positive feedback for this project. Our success is deeply rooted in the relationships we build. The overwhelming response to 'NBR Soul of Seasons' is not just a win for the company, but a validation of our belief that customers are looking for premium homes that offer genuine quality and thoughtful design. This all day event allowed us to share that vision directly with our channel partners and reaffirm our commitment to being a transparent, reliable, and execution-focused developer in this vibrant city."

Market Resilience and Future Outlook NBR Group has demonstrated remarkable resilience in a competitive market. This financial stability, combined with the strategic expansion of its flagship project, positions the company for a strong year ahead. As NBR Group continues to strengthen its presence across Bengaluru, the focus remains on creating communities that offer lasting value. With the second phase of 'NBR Soul of Seasons' now underway, the developer is poised to set new benchmarks for quality living in the region. As Bengaluru's premium residential market becomes more discerning, execution quality, planning depth, and buyer experience are becoming the key differentiators in this competitive market. The market response to Phase 1 and the upcoming Phase- 2 of NBR Soul of the Seasons indicates that NBR Group has crossed this threshold, marking a significant step forward in its evolution within the city's real estate landscape.

