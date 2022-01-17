Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Madhavbaug's Power MAP, India's first Intelligent Chronic Disease Patients Habit Tracking System

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on 15th January 2022, inaugurated Madhavbaug's (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Labs Ltd), Power MAP, in a ceremony that was held digitally.
Power MAP is a medical analytics application developed by Madhavbaug under the trusted leadership of their CEO, Dr Rohit Sane. The application is built for doctors to help them get necessary medical intelligence regarding a patient's clinical parameters to reverse their chronic diseases effectively.
The Power MAP application integrates various medical services like pathology labs, dietitians, exercise experts, stress counsellors and other specialised consultants who follow a synergistic approach to support the doctor to help improve the health outcomes of patients - all at a click of a button.
Addressing the launch event, Gadkari emphasized on the need for technological innovations to provide healthcare access to rural and urban low socio-economic sections.
In a developing country like India, which is facing a scarcity of doctors and healthcare services, a technology like Power MAP can provide access to medical professionals and make healthcare cost effective. He lauded Madhavbaug's initiative to empower doctors with medical intelligence to effectively reverse chronic conditions.
Apart from generating critical alerts regarding a patient's concerning vital parameters, Power MAP provides in-depth medical analysis of a patient's current health status and its comparison with historical data, providing a complete picture of the Disease Reversal Journey through interactive visualizations and medical intelligence capabilities.
This is achieved by seamless integration of numerous data points flowing through mibPULSE, an all-in-1 health monitoring app built for patients which keeps them connected 24x7. With an easy-to-use interface and interactive visualizations, doctors can understand a patient's health status at a glance. They can also key in important medical parameters observed to quickly create PHR (Digital Patient Health Records) which makes their practice paperless, hassle-free yet highly effective.
Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Labs Ltd), is a unique medical service institution that treats chronic ailments like cardiac disease, diabetes, hypertension and obesity with the distinctive outlook of amalgamating technology with traditional healing of Ayurveda. The institution operates 274 clinics and 2 hospitals across India.
