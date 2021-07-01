Omaxe We Care has brought Industry focus back to customer relations

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe Ltd. - a Fortune India 500 company - has initiated the Omaxe We Care campaign in its project Omaxe New Chandigarh. It aims to re-define customer relationships and customer care practices prevalent in the real estate sector.

The campaign has been started at the behest and under the leadership of Omaxe CMD Rohtas Goel to proactively and speedily address the complaints of our stakeholders - people who have invested in us or invested with us - customers, investors, channel partners and vendors.

The Turn Around Time (TAT) for all the queries and issues that come to Omaxe We Care are acted upon within 24 hours.

To strengthen the company's efforts towards customer satisfaction and transparency, this initiative is being mentored by Siddharth Katyal, Group Director, Planning & Strategy, Omaxe Ltd. and supported by Bhupendra Singh, CEO, Omaxe New Chandigarh. Spearheading this mammoth exercise is Praveen Raina, Sr. VP, Corporate Affairs, Omaxe Ltd. along with the core departments at Omaxe New Chandigarh project, namely customer relations, construction, landscaping & interior and sales headed by Tanuj Bansal, AVP, Sanjay Aggarwal, Project Controller (Construction), Praveen Kumar Gupta, AVP and Manoj Suri, VP respectively.

The campaign has not only caught the attention of the company's stakeholders but also market watchers and peer groups, who have unanimously hailed the campaign which aims to bring customer-centricity to the centrestage of real estate development in the country. Rohtas Goel has not only been a trendsetter in project conceptualisation and micro-market identification & development but also in the enhancement of living & working standards, quality checks and customer relations at every step of homebuyers' journey.

The shift in homebuyers' preference towards reputed developers is a result of initiatives such as these which have helped in building homebuyers' confidence in the developer's ability of standing with their stakeholders at every step of their decision.

The BSE & NSE listed company endeavours to replicate this in other regions where it is executing its projects.

Goel is a real estate visionary credited with ushering ideas that have witnessed the test of time. This is reflected in the innovative developments that the company has executed across India and the 126 million sq. ft. of delivery in the last 33 years. This has made the company mindful of the concerns of its stakeholders. Goel's philosophy of "growing with our people" is demonstrated through the various other outreach programmes including Omaxe We Care.

Omaxe is currently executing 23 real estate projects - 2 Hi-tech townships, 12 integrated townships, 4 Group Housing and 5 commercial malls/office spaces/ hotels/SCOs.

