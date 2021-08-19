OneHash launches world's first FaaS Solution - a unique combination of FOSS and SaaS

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Dover (Delaware) [USA]/ Toronto [Canada], August 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Unquestionably, one of the direst issues in today's world is having a fair and equitable globalization.

With MNCs and global giants wielding influence, it is extremely challenging for SMBs to go global and thrive in the global market.

Another major challenge is the cost of SaaS-based solutions; they are extremely unaffordable and cannot fit the budget of the SMBs, but are the need of the hour for every organization.

To bring about a change in this existing unfair pattern, young enthusiasts Anand Singh Balyan and Rohit Gadia worked towards creating a platform that provides the benefits of expensive SaaS solutions, at the prices of FOSS and came up with the concept of the World's First FaaS.

FaaS is a neological blend of FOSS and SaaS with an affordable, scalable, robust, agile and fully featured CRM, ERP, HCM and Project management solutions; A game-changer for all industries to use the benefits of an On-Demand software with easy accessibility and affordability. This platform, whose USP is 90% of the features of the existing enterprise solution, costs only 10% of the price.

With a concept so unique, within a span of 6 months, OneHash has managed a huge client base of more than 1,000 customers and has proved that customers never run behind the brand; they run behind the product.

The journey of OneHash started like any other startup, with a team of two members, and a humble investment of 2M.

Bringing a CRM solution at such affordable prices, raised a lot of questions against the legitimacy and quality of the platform. Another stumbling block was assembling a staff that could comprehend the organization's sentiment rather than merely work there to make a living.

Overcoming these challenges and making its dream come true, OneHash today stands strong with 1000+ customers in less than a year; with footprints in all the 7 continents of the world.

The company is voraciously working towards achieving a goal of 10 million users in the next 10 years and a mission to enable 95% of the SMBs around the world with an All-In-One FaaS solution.

