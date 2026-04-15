VMPL New Delhi [India], April 14: OPPO India today announced that its latest F33 Series is engineered to deliver a flagship-grade smooth and fluid experience, powered by ColorOS 16, bringing a seamless, responsive software experience to the mid-segment. The F33 Series is built around one defining promise: a smartphone experience that stays smooth, fluid, and fast from the first swipe to the hundredth app launch. At the heart of this experience is ColorOS 16, OPPO's most refined software platform yet, where smoothness, AI capabilities, and performance optimisation work in concert to create a system that feels intuitive and responsive every single day. By bringing this level of software excellence to the mid-range segment, OPPO is setting a new benchmark for what users can expect -- a truly premium, lag-free experience from the moment the device is switched on.

A New Benchmark in Smoothness and Performance As per the "India Smartphone Durability" Research by Counterpoint, 41% of Indian users report overheating as a common problem and feel that it is a major problem. To solve this and offer a more consistent performance over time, the F33 Series is equipped with a 4289mm² SuperCool Vapor Chamber system, engineered to efficiently dissipate heat during demanding tasks such as extended video calls, navigation, gaming, and multitasking. This large VC cooling architecture helps maintain thermal stability under load, reducing the possibility of lag or throttling during prolonged use. Backed by SGS High-Temperature Fluency Certification, the system is designed to preserve smooth responsiveness even at temperatures up to 40°C, while enabling stable third-party app navigation in ambient conditions of up to 45°C, making it especially relevant for Indian usage conditions.

Beyond hardware, F33 Series offers next-generation Dual-Engine Smoothness System, designed to deliver consistent performance even during heavy usage. At the core of this system are the Trinity Engine and the Luminous Rendering Engine, which work together to ensure faster response times, smoother scrolling, and stable performance across apps. The ColorOS 16 experience delivers long-term reliability through 72-Month Fluency Protection, an advanced system optimisation that helps maintain smooth performance over years of regular use, ensuring stable responsiveness and a fluid user experience over time. Designed for a Secure User Experience The Counterpoint research further highlights that 72% users fear losing personal data such as family photos and videos due to their device damage or theft. The F33 Series strengthens everyday security through O-Lock, an advanced protection feature designed to safeguard both personal data and device access in the event of loss or theft. Going beyond conventional screen lock systems, O-Lock allows a misplaced device to be remotely locked through verified customer support, helping prevent unauthorised access even if attempts are made to shut down the device, flash firmware, or extract data through USB connections. For users who rely on their smartphone for communication, payments, navigation, and work, O-Lock adds a practical layer of reassurance by making device security more resilient in real-world situations.

AI Productivity: Smarter Tools for Everyday Efficiency ColorOS 16 brings a host of practical AI-powered productivity tools to the F33 Series, helping users get more done directly on their smartphone without relying on multiple third-party apps. Features such as AI Writing Assistant and AI Reading Assistant support everyday writing, summarisation, and reading tasks more efficiently, making the device useful not only for entertainment but also for work and study. For on-the-go documentation, AI Ultra-Clear Documents enhances captured documents with text sharpening, visual noise reduction, and curved-surface correction for professional-quality results. AI Recording goes a step further by auto-generating descriptive titles from recording content, offering noise-reduced playback, and enabling multi-format sharing. Together, these features make the F33 Series a capable productivity device for students and professionals alike.

AI-Powered Imaging: Flagship Creativity for Everyone With AI-powered editing and enhancement tools, the F33 Series optimises every image, offering effortless and clearer imaging outputs. The F33 Series acts as a partner for every creative endeavors with AI tools such as AI Studio and AI Portrait Glow. These allow users to experiment with new visual styles while enhancing portraits with natural lighting effects. Users also get access to features such as AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Reflection Remover, that can instantly remove unwanted distractions and capture cleaner photos. AI Unblur and AI Clarity Enhancer help restore sharpness and detail, ensuring that even imperfect shots look clear and refined.

Together, these features make advanced photography simple, intuitive, and accessible, bringing flagship-level creativity to the F33 Series. In conclusion, the introduction of ColorOS 16 on the F33 Series democratises the flagship-level software experience, making everyday interaction feel more smooth. The series delivers a truly premium and lag-free experience, powered by advanced AI capabilities and a more intuitive user experience. About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

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