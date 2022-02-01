Orah Nutrichem launches ORAH Vit E, Tocotrienol based natural anti-oxidant

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/SRV): Pune-based Orah Nutrichem Pvt Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of Natural Vitamin E in India. Orah Nutrichem has successfully launched ORAH Vit E, tocotrienol-based natural anti-oxidant and other variants.

Orah Nutrichem is a promising start-up that manufactures its patented Natural Vitamin E & supplies to various cosmetic manufacturers and formulators. The products are 100% natural, producing highly bio-available ingredients.

ORAH Vit E, has also been certified by ECOCERT and Halal. Edible oils serve as the source for their tocotrienol based Vitamin E, which is widely used in the cosmetic and food industry for nutritional and nourishment benefits. Tocotrienol is a naturally occurring ingredient in Oils and is a very powerful anti-oxidant. Researchers claim it to be 30 times more potent than Tocopherol.

Kenyan Business Tycoon Rajul Malde Director of Pwani Oil Ltd and the Middle East based Vinay Paranjpe of UMC Dubai are Directors in the company along with Mr. Rohit Dubepatil & Mrs. Kavita Dubepatil from Pune. Orah Nutrichem is currently the only manufacturer of tocotrienol-based natural Vitamin E oil in the Indian domestic market.

Nutraceutical businesses are gaining traction globally, and back in India start-ups are spearheading this drive. Orah Vit E, a 100% "Made in India" natural anti-oxidant is also a 100% active ingredient for the cosmetic industry. Natural Ingredients are the future in this rapidly changing world. With US$ 2 billion market for Natural Anti-oxidants in 2019, growth of the Natural Anti-oxidant market can be attributed to increased awareness of natural anti-oxidants in food, skincare, and hair care. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a major share of US$ 3 Bn with China and India at the forefront.

The company has invested close to 7 years of research into making the product technically and commercially viable. This research conducted by the company resulted in bringing out the cosmetic, medical, and health benefits of tocotrienol. Orah Vit E certified as Ecocert is a Green & Sustainable Product.

Orah Nutrichem caters to leading cosmetics brands that thrust on using Natural Vitamin E and anti-oxidants. The product is an excellent example of the determination and commitment shown by the brand in innovating a highly satisfying product range, keeping the entire process free from chemicals. This remarkable feat has only been achieved by very few companies around the globe.

The latest tocotrienol-based natural anti-oxidant oil uses a combo of the former with tocopherol, one of the most widely used ingredients in Vitamin E-based products. The combination of these makes the product a powerful anti-oxidant with exceptional cardiovascular and neurotic benefits apart from being a great cosmetic anti-oxidant. Orah Vit E also delivers excellent anti-aging promise for the Cosmetic Industry.

The brand exhibits a proven and highly beneficial combination of both the Vitamin E isomers, tocopherol, and tocotrienol, which helps in preventing wrinkles, minimizing scars, and even providing protection against diseases like cancer. The presence of tocotrienol further helps in improving the texture, enhances the color intensity, protects product color, and even increases heat stability.

Rohit Dubepatil, Director of Orah Nutrichem Pvt Ltd. says, "We intend to serve the community with what the mother nature has blessed us within its purest and most organic form. We believe, with constant and productive innovation, our team can unveil the real potential of the natural resources which are capable of providing a permanent solution to a large number of health and skincare issues".

The cosmetic industry is respectful of Natural and Green Products. Orah Vitamins clearly stands out here said Rohit Dubepatil the promoter of Orah Nutrichem Pvt Ltd. He added that the company, a leading supplier of Vitamin E to the cosmetic industry also sees an immense opportunity and role of Natural Vitamin E in the food, dairy, and nutraceutical industry.

Innovation that delivers value both in terms of price and value to the consumer is the most sought after says Ashish Porwal who spearheads production. He adds to strive for an "Asset Light and Knowledge Heavy Company" that can be a torchbearer for the Indian Nutraceutical industry.

Orah Nutrichem, established in 2017, is a dream start-up of three visionary entrepreneurs who wanted to bring out the best that mother nature has already provided us with. Their huge range of products is completely plant-based and developed without any addition of artificial ingredients. Their range of oil and water-soluble vitamins for cosmetics, and food products, followed by the fat-soluble for dairy products, have a huge customer base all over the nation.

To know more visit: - (https://orahnutrichem.com)

