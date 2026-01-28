BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: As we step into the season filled with moments of celebration, pride and love, ORRA Fine Jewellery invites everyone to experience the sparkle of its much-awaited Diamond Festival 2026. Timed with the festive spirit of January and spanning through festive celebrations, Republic Day pride and the romance of Valentine's season, the Diamond festival brings together exquisite craftsmanship, contemporary design and compelling value offerings. The Diamond Festival showcases a thoughtfully curated range of diamond jewellery sets that reflects ORRA's commitment to precision, trust and enduring beauty.

As part of the festival, customers can enjoy a host of exclusive offers designed to elevate the diamond-buying experience: