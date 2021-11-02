OTTOEDGE conceptualized first brand campaign for AMO Electric Mobility

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): OTTOEDGE, a global independent agency, has conceptualized the recent campaign for AMO Electric Mobility. The current EV space is too cluttered with tactical messaging around cost-saving, whereas in this campaign the agency has conceptualized a song that connects with the youth who are determined to change the world.
'Karle Raho Se Yaariyan' is the brand campaign crafted by the agency for the entire festive campaign.
The campaign was primarily released on the digital platform and within 1 week it has received a huge success. It has received 2+ million views on YouTube with unique 1.5 million views. Apart from that, the campaign will be also aired on National Television and regional news channels starting from Diwali week to win more hearts.
"I personally loved the song 'Puri Hai Tyariyan.. Karle Raho Se Yaariyan'. It really captures the essence of the AMO brand as it try to portray the ambition of youth who is confident for any challenge," says Abhimanyu Sikarwar, Managing Partner, OTTOEDGE.
"We are very happy with the results of this campaign. This festival starting Navratra we have grown by 300+% and the momentum is going to be big in coming Dhanteras and Diwali. Our campaign showcases the range of products and with new launches planned next month will further boost the brand," says Sushant Kumar, Managing Director, AMO Electric.
YouTube Link - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUYqknpW2bA).
OTTOEDGE is a 360-degree marketing agency based in India and UAE, specialized in Automotive marketing communication. The agency has been doing a remarkable work in Advertising.
AMO Mobility Solutions is on a mission to create reliable, sustainable, and affordable e-mobility Solutions in India. Established in 2018 by Sushant Kumar, the company is relentlessly working towards achieving its vision "to convert/expand e-mobility into mass mobility". And in their endeavours to do so, the brand is committed to providing stylish e-bikes that are extremely enjoyable to ride.
In just three years since its inception, AMO Mobility has grown more than 350% in volumes, having 120+ channel partners. This is further going to grow to 300+ channel partners in the next couple of years. AMO has a healthy presence in more than 100 cities across India. In the coming two years, the Noida-based company is planning to expand its footprint and presence in more than 250+ cities pan India.
