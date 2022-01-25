Pan India D2C Coffee brand SLAY Coffee announces strategic tie-up with Farmer Produce Organisation for coffee sourcing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the intent of working directly with farmers and creating an impact on the ground level, SLAY Coffee today announced a strategic collaboration with one of the Coffee Farmer Producer Organisations.

As a young 3 year old brand, SLAY already has a significant share of the total coffee consumed in the domestic market as on date. This collaboration will enable more than 300 farmers to directly supply their coffee produce to the brand and enhance the quality of their produce through technology, training and quality control support.

SLAY Coffee has partnered with Arehalli Biccod Farmer Producer Organisation based out of Arehalli, Sakleshpur, Karnataka.

The FPO consists of more than 300 farmers and with a cumulative coffee yield of 3000 MT of coffee every year.

The FPO was established recently and run by young second / third generation growers.

Highlights of the Strategic Collaboration:

Work closely with the farmer members of the FPO to help improve both the quality of their produce and the yield by bringing latest technologies and know-how.

To ensure farmers get their due by paying a significant premium compared to the market prices for their yield. This is achieved by SLAY Coffee working directly with the farmers and eliminating the additional procurement layers in between.

To recognize and showcase farmers that enable a great cup of coffee for the customers.

SLAY Coffee will also set up a state of the art Coffee Lab with a focus on testing, training and quality control.

Quick Brief about Indian Coffee:

India is the 7th largest producer of coffee in the world and 5th largest exporter with a total produce of 3.5L metric tons of coffee.

Out of this coffee produced, 3.1L metric tons was exported and only 12% was consumed in the domestic market. SLAY Coffee has 1% share of the total coffees consumed in the domestic market as of now.

There are close to 4L coffee growers/farmers out of which 99% are small growers/farmers with less than 25 acres of holding size.

The coffee growing areas are largely concentrated primarily in the regions of Chikmagalur, Madikeri, Saklehspur in Karnataka and certain areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well

With a footprint of over 170 Cloud Cafes and SLAY Coffee Bars across 20 cities, SLAY Coffee is on a mission to make great coffee an everyday habit.

Speaking on the occasion, SLAY Coffee's Co-Founder, Chaitanya Chitta said, "This is a truly momentous occasion for us as a brand as this FPO collaboration gives us the ability to directly work with the farmers & coffee growers. As a brand, we benefit from access to some of the best coffees that the region produces which will further elevate the end experience for our customers. More importantly it also gives an opportunity to us as a brand to create a positive impact within the famer ecosystem through a variety of initiatives and investments."

SLAY sources premium coffee beans directly from farms in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. Its Signature blend is made with 100% Arabica beans while its proprietary blend SLAY-X is a celebration of Indian Robusta beans. The blend has the highest caffeine content among Indian coffees. All SLAY Coffee blends are roasted in small batches and the coffee is ground fresh upon order and handcrafted by skilled Baristas. The brand recently launched its first experience center in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

