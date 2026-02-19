VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18: India's most decorated cueist, Pankaj Advani, etched yet another glorious chapter in his storied career by clinching the inaugural Liber Win Champions Cup 2026, defeating Kamal Chawla 6-3 in a commanding best-of-11 final at the Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA), Bengaluru. In a fitting finale to a high-quality three-day invitational event featuring 16 of India's finest professional cueists, Advani showcased composure, tactical mastery, and clinical break-building to lift the prestigious trophy and become the first-ever Liber Win Champions Cup champion. A Champion's Composure in the Final The title clash saw Advani in sublime touch as he controlled proceedings against a determined Kamal Chawla. While the scoreline suggests a comfortable victory, the frames were fiercely contested, with both players displaying high standards of potting and safety play. Advani's experience ultimately proved decisive as he sealed the match 6-3 to claim the crown.

Chawla, however, left an indelible mark on the tournament, compiling the highest break of the championship -- a magnificent 140, underlining the elite quality of the field. Semi-Final Drama: A Comeback for the Ages If the final was controlled excellence, the semi-final was pure theatre. Facing former 6-Red World Champion Laxman Rawat, Advani found himself staring at defeat, trailing 4-1 in a best-of-9 encounter. With elimination looming, he mounted a spirited comeback, clawing his way back to 4-4 and forcing a dramatic decider. In a tense final frame, Advani surged to a 60-point lead, but Rawat produced a gritty counterattack to narrow the deficit and set up a potential steal. After doing all the hard work to bring himself within touching distance, Rawat missed a crucial pink to the centre pocket -- needing only pink and black to seal the frame. The miss proved decisive, allowing Advani to capitalize and book his place in the final.

The other semi-final delivered equal drama. Kamal Chawla staged a stunning turnaround against multiple-time World Champion Sourav Kothari, recovering from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4 in another nail-biting decider. A Landmark Moment for Liber Win in India The 2026 Liber Win Champions Cup marked the formal entry of Liber Win Cloth into the Indian market, following its dominance in China -- currently the world's largest cue sports market. Over three days, the Bengaluru crowd witnessed world-class snooker in an atmosphere befitting a major international event. In a historic announcement at the conclusion of the tournament, Liber Win officially unveiled Pankaj Advani as its Indian Brand Ambassador, strengthening its commitment to Indian cue sports.

The 28-time World Champion now joins an elite global roster of Liber Win ambassadors that includes legends such as Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Mark Selby, and Shaun Murphy, among other icons of the sport. This strategic partnership signals Liber Win's long-term vision for India -- focusing on elite competition, grassroots development, and strengthening the country's growing cue sports ecosystem. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)