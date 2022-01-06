Panorama Music releases new love song 'Tenu Vekh'

You would like to read
- Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh to spread the Bollywood tadka with their livewire acts on TakaTak Manch!
- Trentar acquires 75 percent Stake in Drones Propulsion System's Startup - Trishula
- MX Player appoints Suresh Menon as the Content and Creative Head for MX Studios
- India's Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, shines on cover of FACE Magazine
- Urvashi Rautela: The global citizen on FACE Magazine's Cover
New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/ATK): After delivering some of the super successful songs that featured much-celebrated artists including Sukhwinder Singh, Raghav Sachar, Shashaa Tirupathi to name a few, Panorama Music is starting the new year with a love song titled 'Tenu Vekh'.
The song that is beautifully shot, gives a vibe of a young love triangle.
The song is sung by Shankar Abhishek and the lyrics are written by Ashu Sahdev while Sacchin Kapoor and Ashu Sahdev have composed the music and directed the song together.
Talking about the song Shankar said, "It is a beautiful love song. I enjoyed singing it and really hope the listeners enjoy it too."
Adding to that Rajesh Menon, CEO, Panorama Music said, "As a music label, we want to encourage new and upcoming talent along with bringing in some much loved singers. Our aim is to offer variety to our listeners and reach out to every section of the audience. Tenu Vekh is a beautiful love song that will connect with youngsters."
'Tenu Vekh' releases today on the official YouTube channel of Panorama Music and all audio streaming platforms.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor