PayPhi launches tokenization service for Indian Businesses on RuPay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PayPhi, Phi Commerce's API-first digital payments platform has become the first certified tokenization service for NPCI Tokenization System (NTS) that supports the tokenization of RuPay cards.

To further enhance the safety of online transactions, RBI has issued a set of guidelines to store sensitive customer information in the form of encrypted 'token'. To comply with this guideline, NPCI announced the launch of NPCI Tokenization system (NTS) to support tokenization of cards as an alternate to storing card details with merchants.

NPCI's NTS platform enables PayPhi Tokenization service to provide partner merchants and aggregators with Token Reference On File (TROF). TROF is a unique digital identifier aka 'token' which replaces the 16-digit RuPay card number.

Whenever any RuPay cardholder consents to save their card with an online merchant or payment gateway, PayPhi Tokenization service will obtain an unique TROF from NPCI's NTS platform. Thus, instead of the card number, TROF is stored at the merchant/payment gateway end and will be used in all subsequent transactions thus ensuring compliance to RBI guidelines by eliminating card on file storage and fortifying online transmission of customer credentials.

PayPhi Tokenization service manages all aspects of tokenization for RuPay cards - from requesting TROF, to facilitating transactions as well as life cycle management, all can be managed via a single solution.

New and existing merchants and aggregators will be able to integrate in a matter of days and start processing token-based transactions. PayPhi Tokenization service ensures seamless migration of existing cards on file to NPCI TROF thereby ensuring business continuity.

At the launch, Tushar Shankar, Head Business Development and Co-Founder of Phi Commerce said, "It is our constant endeavour to provide businesses and consumers with 100% transaction security without any compromise in user experience. We are very excited and proud that PayPhi Tokenization service has been certified for NPCI's NTS platform. It is our endeavour to enable all our merchant partners and their consumers across all card brands comply with the RBI guideline wef Jan 1, 2022."

Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate Relationships & Fintechs, NPCI said, "We are excited that Phi Commerce is partnering us in our efforts of providing RuPay cardholders with top-notch payment experience & best in class security. Plug and play tokenization services like PayPhi will help various players in the digital ecosystem meet the RBI deadlines of replacing cards of file data with secure tokens."

