PHD Chamber to conduct an E-Conclave on Digital Risk Management & Cyber Security on Friday July 30, 2021

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 23 (ANI/India PR Distribution): PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has announced that it will be hosting an E-Conclave on Digital Risk Management & Cyber Security on Friday July 30th, 2021.

The objective of this E-Conclave will be to provide a perspective on security issues in the era of accelerated cloud transformation & remote work and highlight Cyber Security and Data Protection Best Practices.

The E-Conclave is being organized by the North-Eastern Region chapter of PHDCCI and will be an 'Open & Free for All' seminar (subject to prior registration). The Chamber is inviting participation from Policy Makers and professionals from IT, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and other sectors, including Academicians and Management Students.

"As the cyber security ecosystem becomes more penetrating, understanding the risks associated with it becomes critical. This is a first- of its kind knowledge seminar being hosted by PHDCCI where we will be discussing proactive steps for mitigating the risks from cyber-attacks and data thefts"; said Bibhuti Dutta, Deputy Resident Director, NER - PHDCCI.

"As no business big or small are immune from the risks of cyber threats, we invite business leaders and professionals from across sectors to participate in large numbers and contribute in the discussions to make our initiative a success," he further added.

The key discussion points of this virtual Conclave to be live streamed on Zoom on July 30th, 2021, between 11 am to 1 pm are:

Vulnerabilities, threats in the digital enterprise and tools and technologies for threat mitigation in the current threat landscape

Policies and controls for data collection, access, and security

Types of endpoint attacks and roadmap for predictive endpoint security

Global best security strategies to adopt as organizations move to digital transformation

Nuances of Personal Data Protection Bill

Consolidating threat intelligence data across sources

Zero trust architecture - protecting critical and valuable data, assets, applications and services (DAAS)

The E-Conclave is being supported by Bandhan Bank as Associate Partner and PRaddictability Media Sciences Pvt. Ltd. as the Media/PR partner.

Participants interested in knowing more or registering for this e-conclave can send an email to bibhuti.dutta@phdcci.in

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), is a proactive and dynamic National Chamber which works at the grassroots level with strong national and international linkages for propelling progress, harmony, and integrated development of the Indian economy.

Established in 1905, it is one of India's oldest Chambers and is amongst the few of Premier Chambers in India to have been accredited with "Diamond Grade" by NABET (QCI), at national and international levels.

