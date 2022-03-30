PingPong Payments Celebrated Its 6th Global Anniversary and Loyalty Program winners in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): PingPong is an innovative payment service provider for cross-border e-commerce businesses, exporters, and freelancers that is growing apace. PingPong, which was founded in New York in 2015 by a group of payments and financial experts, now has operations in India, the United States, Korea, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, Vietnam, and Japan.

The PingPong team is dedicated to offering best-in-class services to customers and aiding them in building their businesses, with over 900 people worldwide. Not only this, they are the first Fintech company in key European and American markets to receive regulatory approval.

PingPong India is hosting a series of corporate cross-border events for worldwide vendors in various regions of the country as part of its same-nurturing-businesses campaign. The event began in Mumbai, where the overwhelming response from the client community has made a great impact in the city and it was followed by a similar success in Surat and Jaipur. They are now planning to hold the big scale event in Jaipur Udaipur and Bangalore as well.

PingPong Payments offers several advantages, including the ability to receive payments from foreign direct clients on global marketplaces such as Amazon, as well as receiving accounts in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan. Clients can also receive FIRC quickly, and funds can be withdrawn to an Indian bank in multiple currencies, including INR and USD. They also provide numerous add-on benefits through programmes like BAP and Xcelerate, which assist sellers in extending their business on worldwide platforms.

PingPong Payments celebrated its 6th global anniversary with promotions and loyalty programs to thank and honour its clients. Not only has PingPong provided them with the tools and encouragement they need to expand their global business, but it has also set new industry standards by committing to growing Indian business through their "The Leaders'' Program, which rewards loyal clients with trips to the United States, Singapore, Dubai, and other locations where they can learn from and network with successful peers and partners. Soon the Loyalty Program will be held in the Udaipur and Bangalore events.

PingPong was named one of the world's 250 fastest-growing fintech companies by CB Insights in 2018. PingPong was named one of FXC Intelligence's Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies in 2019 and awarded the Alexander Hamilton Award for Best Practices in Restricted/Emerging Markets.

PingPong's partners include e-commerce behemoths and SPNs such as Amazon, Shopify, Stelcore, DHL, Vinculum, Gxpress, and others who serve millions of clients globally. The Reserve Bank of India has approved PingPong Global Solution Inc. India Liaison as a PingPong US liaison office ("RBI"). Since 2019, PingPong has had a presence in India, with its headquarters in Bengaluru. It offers one of the simplest methods for receiving international payments in India at the best FX rates. PingPong is the world's most popular cross-border business game. It's hassle-free, and anyone may use its portal to sign up for a FREE PingPong account.

PingPong strives to provide an atmosphere that is both compliant and transparent, allowing each customer to gain a competitive advantage in their business. PingPong strongly supports and promotes Make in India firms to extend their cross-border eCommerce operations, given the growing e-commerce global business potential for Indian vendors. Global sellers and exporters can receive money from other countries with complete transparency and at a low cost with ease.

