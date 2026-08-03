NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 3: PlatinumRx, one of India's fast-growing branded generic medicine platforms, has helped its customers collectively save over crores on their medicine purchases by choosing high-quality branded generic alternatives. The platform has earned the trust of more than 10 lakh+ customers and now delivers medicines across 19,000+ PIN codes nationwide. Founded in September 2023 by Ashutosh Pandey and Piyush Kumar, IIT and IIM alumni, PlatinumRx was built with a simple mission: to make quality medicines affordable without compromising on safety, efficacy, or trust. Since commencing operations in early 2024, the company has rapidly expanded its reach by offering clinically equivalent branded generic medicines at significantly lower prices than many conventional brands.

For millions of Indians living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, thyroid disorders and other long-term illnesses, medicines are a recurring monthly expense rather than a one-time purchase. Over time, these costs can place a significant financial burden on households and sometimes even affect treatment continuity. PlatinumRx addresses this challenge by providing quality-assured branded generic alternatives that help patients lower their medicine expenses while continuing their prescribed treatment without compromising on quality or manufacturing standards. "Healthcare should never become unaffordable because of medicine costs," said Ashutosh Pandey, Co-founder of PlatinumRx. "For patients managing chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease, medicines are an essential part of everyday life. Even modest savings on monthly prescriptions can add up to a meaningful difference over the years. Our goal has always been to make quality medicines more accessible and affordable. Seeing our customers collectively save more than Rs. 137 crore while placing their trust in PlatinumRx is a strong validation of that mission. We are only getting started."

PlatinumRx follows a rigorous quality framework by partnering exclusively with WHO-GMP certified manufacturing facilities. The company is also LegitScript certified, reinforcing its commitment to operating with global standards of compliance and patient safety. Unlike conventional procurement-led models, every medicine available on the platform is evaluated and shortlisted by a dedicated team of qualified medical professionals. This ensures that customers receive reliable, quality-assured branded generic alternatives that meet strict safety and manufacturing standards. This medical-first approach is particularly valuable for patients on long-term therapies, where consistent access to affordable medicines plays an important role in supporting treatment continuity. Alongside affordability, PlatinumRx continues to invest in improving medicine accessibility across the country. The company currently fulfills nearly 60% of orders within 48 hours through its network of nine strategically located warehouses. To further strengthen its nationwide logistics infrastructure, PlatinumRx is adding six new warehouses, enabling faster deliveries and expanding access to affordable medicines across more regions.

"Making medicines affordable is only part of the solution-they also need to reach patients quickly and reliably," said Piyush Kumar, Co-founder of PlatinumRx. "Many patients rely on regular medicine refills for ongoing treatment, making timely delivery just as important as affordability. By expanding our warehouse network, we're strengthening our supply chain to improve delivery timelines and ensure quality medicines are available to more households across India." About PlatinumRx PlatinumRx is an India-based branded generic medicine platform founded by Ashutosh Pandey and Piyush Kumar. The company offers quality-assured medicines manufactured in WHO-GMP certified facilities, curated by a team of qualified medical professionals, and operates with LegitScript certification. With a mission to make healthcare more affordable, PlatinumRx helps millions of Indians reduce their medicine expenses by providing trusted branded generic alternatives while ensuring access to safe, high-quality treatments across the country.

For more information, visit: www.platinumrx.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)