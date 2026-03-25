PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Scheduled to be held in Jio World Convention Centre, the Smart Home Expo Mumbai 2026 is set to bring together a powerful ecosystem of global and Indian brands, technology innovators, system integrators, architects, developers, and real estate stakeholders. The event will serve as a dynamic platform to explore how smart technologies are redefining modern living and transforming the built environment. PropTech Pulse, the AI-powered real estate platform by Aurum PropTech, has announced its association as a Media Partner for the upcoming Smart Home Expo Mumbai 2026, India's leading exhibition and conference focused on smart home technology, home automation, and intelligent living solutions.

Through this strategic media partnership, PropTech Pulse will amplify key trends, innovations, and insights emerging from the event, further strengthening its position as a leading voice in the PropTech and real estate ecosystem. A Showcase of Global Brands and Cutting-Edge Innovations Smart Home Expo Mumbai 2026 is expected to host 400+ leading brands and exhibitors from across the smart living ecosystem, making it one of the largest showcases of intelligent home solutions in India. The exhibition floor will feature a wide array of products and technologies, including: - Smart home automation systems - Intelligent lighting and controls - Advanced home security and surveillance systems - Smart entertainment and audio-visual solutions

- IoT-enabled appliances and connected devices - Smart building and integrated living technologies Global and domestic brands across categories such as home automation, AV systems, lighting, and security will present their latest innovations, offering attendees a first-hand look at the future of connected living. The event is expected to highlight the growing convergence between real estate and technology - where homes are no longer static assets but dynamic, responsive environments powered by data and automation. Spotlight on Products Transforming Modern Homes One of the key attractions of the Smart Home Expo Mumbai is its focus on live product demonstrations and experiential zones, allowing attendees to interact with technologies in real-world scenarios.

From voice-controlled home environments and AI-driven security systems to immersive home theatres and intelligent climate control, the event will showcase solutions designed to enhance convenience, safety, and energy efficiency. Smart lighting systems that adapt to human behavior, integrated control platforms that unify multiple devices, and predictive automation technologies will be among the highlights. Additionally, innovations in sustainable smart living such as energy-efficient systems and green building integrations will underscore the industry's shift toward environmentally responsible development. For developers and real estate companies, these technologies represent an opportunity to create differentiated offerings and enhance property value in an increasingly competitive market. Conference and Thought Leadership: Voices Shaping the Future

In addition to the exhibition, Smart Home Expo Mumbai 2026 will host a comprehensive conference featuring industry-leading speakers and experts from across technology, real estate, design, and architecture. The speaker lineup will include: - Founders and leaders of smart home and PropTech companies - Technology innovators and IoT specialists - Architects and interior designers - Real estate developers and consultants - Industry associations and ecosystem enablers PropTech Pulse: Amplifying Innovation in the Built Environment As a media partner for Smart Home Expo Mumbai, PropTech Pulse will highlight: - Insights on emerging smart home technologies - Highlights of innovative products and solutions - Expert perspectives from speakers and industry leaders - Key trends shaping the future of smart living and PropTech

PropTech Pulse is an AI-powered platform dedicated to delivering research-driven insights, data-backed analysis, and industry intelligence across the real estate lifecycle. By partnering with leading industry events, the platform continues to bridge the gap between real estate and technology, enabling stakeholders to make informed, future-ready decisions. Visit:- https://www.aurumproptech.in/pulse (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)