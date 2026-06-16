Delhi Census Phase 1: Which districts have most people and houses?

The first phase of Census 2027 in Delhi recorded more than 23 million people as ordinarily residing in the national capital, according to provisional data released after the completion of House Listing Operations (HLO) on June 14.

News agency PTI quoted officials as saying that the exercise covered nearly 7.6 million census houses and around 5.5 million households across Delhi’s 13 districts. However, they clarified that the population figure remains provisional and the final count will be available only after the second phase of the census in February 2027.

The exercise was conducted through 45,863 House Listing Blocks (HLBs), with each block covering around 180 houses.

North East district records highest population

Among Delhi’s districts, North East recorded the highest population at 2,868,949, followed by:

South West: 2,500,195

West: 2,442,346

South East: 2,270,778

East: 2,166,251

North West: 2,063,964

South: 2,055,909

Outer North: 1,915,700

North: 1,702,900

Central North: 1,131,599

Central: 960,798

Old Delhi: 754,478

Household numbers vary across districts

The data showed significant differences in household distribution across Delhi.

South West district recorded the highest number of households at 625,453, followed by:

North East: 613,828

West: 589,210

East: 547,461

South East: 543,412

South: 534,212

North West: 465,586

Outer North: 435,631

North: 398,447

Central North: 273,669

Central: 244,816

Old Delhi: 163,785

New Delhi recorded the lowest household count at 63,050.

South West had the highest number of census houses

In terms of housing stock, South West district recorded the highest number of census houses at 820,529.

It was followed by:

North East: 804,962

West: 802,589

New Delhi had the lowest number of census houses at 102,706.

Officials told PTI that houselisting in New Delhi district -- covering areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board -- had already been completed earlier between April 16 and May 15.

Around 63,000 households and 250,000 people were listed during that period.

What happens in the next phase?

House Listing Operations form the first stage of the census and involve creating an inventory of buildings and houses, along with collecting information on household amenities and assets.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, will collect detailed demographic and socio-economic information and determine the final population figures for Delhi and the rest of the country.

The 16th Indian Census is being conducted in two phases. The first phase -- House Listing and Housing Census -- began on April 1, 2026, and will continue till September. The second phase, Population Enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027.