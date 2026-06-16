Dr Lal PathLabs soars 11%, hits 52-week high on huge volumes; here's why

Dr Lal PathLabs share price movement

Share price of Dr Lal PathLabs surged 11 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,803.60 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the healthcare services provider surpassed its previous high of ₹1,771.30 touched on September 19, 2025. It had hit a record high of ₹2,121.50 on September 15, 2021.

In the past three month, Dr Lal PathLabs shares outperformed the market by soaring 35 per cent, as compared to 1.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At 11:34 AM; the stock was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹1,756.85, as against 0.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold, with a combined 4.97 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Dr Lal PathLabs stock price?

Dr Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. As on March 31, 2026 the company had 312 clinical laboratories (including National Reference Lab at Delhi, Regional Reference Lab at Kolkata, Bangalore & Mumbai), 7,727 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) and 13,935 Pick-up Points (PUPs). Its’ customers include individual patients, hospitals and other healthcare providers and corporate customers.

Dr Lal PathLabs achieved revenue of ₹703 crore in the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26) with a growth of 16.6 per cent, primarily driven by growth in sample volumes. EBITDA for Q4FY26 came in at ₹187 crore compared to ₹169 crore in Q4FY25, registering a growth of 10.5 per cent with an EBITDA margin of 26.6 per cent.

The management in the Q4 earnings conference call said that the company is entering FY27 with strong operational momentum, a strengthened digital infrastructure, and a clear pathway towards sustaining early to mid-teens revenue growth.

Dr Lal PathLabs continues to expand its presence in tier-3 and tier-4 cities through the franchise model. It expects to add around 1,000 patient service centres and around20 pathology labs across the country to attract patient volume. Dr Lal PathLabs also plans to add 5-7 imaging centres (capable for MRI, CT, Ultrasound and X-ray) per year, starting with northern and eastern parts of India.

Dr Lal PathLabs opened a new diagnostic centre “Sovaaka” exclusively for preventive diagnostics. The management indicated that the initial response has been good. Dr Lal PathLabs may gradually expand its “Sovaaka” diagnostic centres in the medium term, based on overall response, CareEdge Ratings said in its rating rationale.

READ | GIC shares fall 5% as Centre launches OFS; floor price at 9% discount CareEdge ratings expects Dr Lal PathLabs’ revenue to grow by 11 per cent to 12 per cent per annum in the near-to-medium term driven by organic demand growth, its expanding geographical presence and new initiatives. PBILDT margin is expected to remain in the range of 26-29 per cent in the medium term.

Favourable demand outlook for Indian diagnostics industry

CareEdge Ratings expects the diagnostic industry to witness stable double-digit revenue growth, ranging from 12-14 per cent, driven by organic and inorganic expansion of players and paradigm shift in consumers towards preventive healthcare.

Growth in the diagnostic sector is supported by an increase in healthcare spending by ageing population, rising income levels, rising awareness for preventive testing, advanced healthcare diagnostic tests offerings, market penetration of healthcare insurance and healthcare measures by the central government.

Owing to sedentary lifestyle, chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension have been increasing. There has been a rise in the number of people suffering from non-communicable diseases which is expected to increase from 19 per cent in 2008 to 28 per cent in 2030.

Cost of diagnostic services in India is generally more affordable compared to many other countries. Consequently, India is fast emerging as a medical tourism hub, witnessing a surge in patients from across the world for cost-effective and quality treatment options, which is expected to boost demand for Indian diagnostic services for the next few years. ================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.