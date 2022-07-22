Pukhraj Healthcare Pvt Ltd awarded at the Pillars of Indian Economy organised by INMYCITI with PB. GOVT. AAP

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/SRV): INMYCITI organized the "Pillars of Indian Economy - Punjab Chapter," held on July 12, 2022, at Novotel, Chandigarh, an event conceptualized by the founders Gopal and Krishan Arora, organized event in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, AAM AADMI Party. The aim was to acknowledge the business contribution and encourage the entrepreneurs to do their best.

Pukhraj manufactures Natural Immunity Booster, Health care, Skin care, Hair Care and wellness care products with more than two decades of experience, Head Office in Jalandhar, Punjab. The founder's vision, "for the Nation, of the Nation, and by the Nation," shows that Pukhraj is one of the patriotic companies in India, and they offer a wide range of natural products.

"A company without history is like a tree without roots," and the history of Pukhraj stands as a pillar for today's success. The founder, S. Sukhjeet Singh Cheema, laid the foundation for Pukhraj in 1999 as a doorstep service company and started marketing the kitchenware products like pans, gas lighters, and many others. After several ups and downs, in 2001, the Pukhraj was born and changed their goods from kitchenware to magnetic and acupuncture therapy products.

Later in 2003, Pukhraj added herbal products to its range. As people got interested in this organic process, Pukhraj expanded the business by retaining only pure herbal products. With this change, the organization and the team started building up rapidly.

Their products include:

1. Natural Immunity Booster:

- Aloe - Fruit and Berries

- Noni Ultra

- Wheat Grass Powder

- Premium Curcumin

- 5 Tulsi Drop

2. Health Care:

- Pachn Ras

- Ortho Specialist

- Uridetox Capsule, and many more.

3. Skin Care:

- Skin Therapy Premium Gel

- Skin Lotion Herbal - 55

- Aloe Aroma Morning Face Wash

- Even Out Night Cream

- Rays Block Sun Protection Lotion and many others.

4. Hair Care:

- Scalp Therapy Shampoo

- Pukhraj Herbal-55 Hair Oil and others.

5. Wellbeing:

- Instant Pain Relief Oil

- 5 Tulsi Drops

6. Diabetic Care:

- Pukhraj 10+ DB Control Juice

And today, Pukhraj is one of the most influential companies in India, contributing to the nation's GDP and helping people with natural products. And their growth did not stop with multiplying their products. Aloe Vera carries most of its production. They started expanding into other areas phenomenally over the years.

2008: The Company launched its flagship Premium product, Aloe Vera Juice.

2012: To innovate new products and maintain the standards of their existing products, they implemented the Research and Development lab.

2013: They started to build their Aloe Vera cultivation of the best species to ensure that the raw material is healthy and from organic cultivation.

2014: They have set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit at Partapura, Nakodar Road, Vill- Loharan, Jalandhar to offer the products at a low price, which has the GMP, ISO and Kocher certifications.

2017: They worked on the Pukhraj Foundation with a motive to give back to society. Their contribution includes the field of Sports, Girl child care, Environment, Eradication of unemployment, and many other social activities.

2019: They have set up a Pukhraj Skills, learning, and development division to streamline the training activities of all levels of humans.

2021:

The year 2021 has been the most successful in the history of Pukhraj. In 2021:

- They built Pukhraj e-gurukul. It is a digital training centre for all its associates to guide and teach them through the Learning Management System.

- They launched a WebTv channel - Pukhraj TV, where they share 5000-year-old information on social well-being and Ayurveda.

- They have set up Pukhraj Gurukul to teach the ancient concept of Guru - Shishya Parampara.

- They developed - Ask the Doctor, a telephone helpline supported by a team of doctors to help their customers for free. There are lady doctors available for women.

- They launched a mobile application, Pukhraj Mission Rozgar App, to benefit millions of people to get employment opportunities across the nation.

- They developed Pukhraj Udhyam Gurukul to foster the concept of the Gurukul in the Associates.

2022:

- Their Pukhraj Organic Proprietorship firm upgraded to Pukhraj Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

- They established food supplements and nutraceutical manufacturing unit at Jalandhar by the name of Prathamritu Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Pukhaj was recognized for its notable work with three prestigious awards:

1. Quality Excellence Award in 2011

2. India Today Business Awards in 2013

3. India Today Business Awards (north) in 2014

Pukhraj Website: (https://www.pukhrajhealthcare.com)

INMYCITI Website: (https://inmyciti.com)

