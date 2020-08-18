Q Cage on their way to hone athletes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It is well knowingly said that he who loves sports, is always keen to find more and more talents in and around him.

His dedication to shape talents is always of the highest caliber. The people of Bombay are very well aware of this fact as they know about Q Cage Fit who are highly devoted to improving and uplifting upcoming athletes.

Along with improving the athletes they are also committed to helping them in attaining grandiose heights. Mixed Martial arts and Callisthenic are practiced at Q Cage Fit; the athletes are trained to compete at national and international levels.

The main purpose of bringing up Mission Q Cage Fit was to keep the human body fit; it envisioned itself as a safe and supportive environment. Q Cage Fit Co-founder Danish Shetty said that he practiced Mixed Martial arts and Calisthenics from the age of 6, he has twice represented India at the Kick Boxing World Championship in Moscow, 2004 and in Cyprus, 2006.

He currently holds the post of the President of Maharashtra Association. Danish Shetty said that he had devoted himself to sports since childhood due to which he is physically as well as socially special.

He believes that children as well as parents need to give special attention to keep themselves physically fit and that's how he passed his ethics and principles to his son and Co-founder Qais Shetty who says core belief is vitality and they have made it their mission to bring vitality to the people. Q Cage guides through an inspirational, meditative fitness experience that is designed to benefit the body, mind, and soul.

Q CAGE FIT is one of a kind personal training facility that prepares one for an action oriented life, by improving overall fitness levels, located in Oshivara Andheri. This can help create a personalized environment for one to pursue their fitness goals.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)