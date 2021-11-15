QualiZeal announces new CEO, Pradeep Govindasamy

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): QualiZeal, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has named Pradeep Govindasamy as its new CEO, effective November 2021. Known for being an energetic and dynamic Quality Engineering (QE) practice leader and global business leader, Pradeep brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for building a fast-growing Digital Quality Engineering business at QualiZeal.
"We are delighted to introduce a leader of Pradeep's caliber into our leadership team," said co-founder and Head - India Operations, Madhu Murty Ronanki. "Pradeep has the track record of growing multi-fold independent testing and quality engineering businesses both at Cognizant and Cigniti Technologies and created a long-lasting impact on their clients."
Pradeep joins QualiZeal from his role as president and CTO of Cigniti Technologies - the world's leading Independent Quality Engineering and Software Testing services company.
Before Cigniti, Pradeep was Quality Engineering and Assurance practice leader for Cognizant's Retail Consumer Goods vertical for North America.
Pradeep is an award-winning CTO whose work was recently covered in the Dallas Business Journal. At Cognizant Technology Solutions, Pradeep swiftly transitioned from development to testing, where he ran newly developed software to identify bugs and glitches before it went to market. He also led clients to move to the cloud by creating a lab to assist with automation and digital solutions.
"I could not be more grateful to accept the position as CEO to a well-loved organization that consists of an extremely passionate and talented team of Quality Engineering practitioners," says Pradeep. "My goal in leading this organization is to build on the achievements of the past 20 years. Together with the rest of the leadership team, we will build a USD 100 MN Digital Quality Engineering services business in the next five years," said Pradeep.
Pradeep will assume the role of CEO on November 15, 2021. Team QualiZeal is thrilled to welcome and wish Pradeep all the best.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
