VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Advanced AI SaaS firm QuantumForce Inc. announced the simultaneous global rollout of Guruchats, a private digital conversation platform designed to prevent recording, transcription, or replay of discussions, positioning it as a tool to encourage candid dialogue and deeper cognitive engagement. The launch was marked by an online address from CEO Bhupendra Chaudhary on February 15, 2026, to early adopters, institutional partners, investors and users ahead of the company's upcoming Global Summit dedicated to the platform. According to Chaudhary, Guruchats has been built as an encrypted, non-recordable environment where conversations remain confined to the session itself. The architecture intentionally blocks recording and automated summaries, aiming to counter what it describes as "recording culture" and over-automation in digital communication.

"Technology has made communication efficient, but it has quietly weakened attention and intellectual courage," Chaudhary said in a statement, adding that the platform is designed to place human thinking back at the centre of digital interaction. The concept draws inspiration from Pnyx, the historic assembly site of ancient Athens, where citizens gathered for public debate. The company says its system attempts to recreate that spirit of open, fearless discussion in a modern digital format. Chaudhary further added that the platform is intended for high-trust settings such as universities, corporate leadership teams, consultants, educators, think tanks and community groups seeking confidential discussions without digital records. Unlike mainstream communication tools that emphasise documentation and archiving, the firm describes Guruchats as "cognitive infrastructure" built to strengthen memory, articulation and analytical thinking through live conversation.

The coordinated launch across the US and India, the company said, reflects its strategy to target markets with strong traditions of academic and intellectual discourse. A global summit following the rollout will bring together educators, institutional partners and early users to discuss the future of private, presence-driven dialogue. The CEO of QuantumForce Inc. Bhupendra Chaudhary said it will offer partnership opportunities, institutional licensing and early access through its official channels as it expands into the secure communications segment.