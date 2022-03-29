Rapid Organic gets honoured as "Best direct farmer linkage award"

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/TPT): During Indian Summit 2022, Rapid Organic has been felicitated with 'Best Farmer Linkage' award by the state Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of MSME, Government of India. The award was received by Director Yogesh Joshi who was proud enough for helping farmers at their best.

The event was organized by the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India. Along with Rapid Organic, several entrepreneurs and startups were honoured at the Indian Summit 2022.

The inaugural session of the India 2021 ceremony at Grand ballroom starts from the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries, introductory note by Amit Joshi, Director of Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry, welcome address by Bharat Patel, Secretary-General of KCCI and President, The India 2022 Committee, followed by The India 2022 award distribution for important sector contributions, to vote of thanks by Ombeer Tyagi, The Indian Committee Member and Chairman of KCCI.

During the Indian summit 2022, panel discussion was held on the topic 'Rejuvenate through sustainable-responsible tourism'. Panellists from all across the world attended the event. Some of the names that were part of the panel discussion were Dr H.E Godfrey Majoni Chipare, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. Jason Hall, High Commissioner, Embassy of Jamaica, Ernest Nana Adjei, Minister-Counsellor, Embassy of Ghana, Rajiv Mehra, National President, Indian Association of Tour Operators, and Riaz Munshi, National President , Outbound Tour Operators Association of India.

The event carries the vision of diplomatic missions to strengthen the Tourism sector at Bilateral and Global level. This summit took place in the presence of honourable chief guest Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma who enlightened the event with his presence. Dr Nakul Sharedalal, Chairman- IPR & Legal Issues, KCCI and the Indian Committee Member and Founder, NS Legal acts as moderator of the reputed event.

The Special guest and host coordinator of the event is Dr. Supriya Sharma. The prominent personality is donning the hats of many renowned roles such as Business Alchemist, Management Consultant- Strategy & performance, Multinational Corporate Trainer, Leadership Coach, Author, Keynote speaker, and Investor. Apart from this, the panel discussion also talked about agriculture & food processing. Some of the panellists of this discussion includes Kiran Karamil counsellor, Embassy of Australia, Kuldeep Chand, DGM, New Delhi, Rajesh Bhargava, Vice President, Frick India Ltd.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

