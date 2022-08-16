REPL reports 9.76 per cent revenue growth in Q1

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): Delhi-based leading infrastructure consultancy company Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL) has reported growth in consolidated revenue from operations by 9.76 per cent in first-quarter results (FY 2022-'23), as compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year. The total revenue stood at Rs. 17.03 Crore, while the PAT for the period is Rs 3.12 Cr. The PAT in Q1 increased by 22.21 per cent compared to Q1 of the previous financial year (YOY). The EBITDA margin has also shown an increase of 8.88 per cent. The strong growth is attributed to sizable work orders in hand and faster project executions.

On the first quarter performance of the company, Pradeep Misra (CMD, REPL) said, "We have been able to register growth on all major financial parameters due to a very healthy order book in access of Rs. 400 Crores that we have in hand, and also due to the faster project executions. In this quarter itself, the company has got multiple consultancy projects, including - DPR for the water supply scheme in Jalpaiguri (WB); third-party audit of BharatNet projects (17 States & UTs); DPR preparation under AMRUT 2.0 for Gwalior (MP). We have also been working on multiple stuck-up real estate projects as PMC Consultants for resolution & completion. We have multiple ongoing assignments of such projects in NCR."

Sharing the company's future plan and vision, Misra stated that the REPL is expanding rapidly in multiple locations across the country. It has ongoing projects in Ladakh to Kerala and Maharashtra to Arunachal Pradesh. The company is diversifying in terms of geographical presence and sectors. In addition to its traditional consultancy of urban planning, GIS, water supply, smart cities etc., the consultancy assignments now include sectors such as Tourism, ICT, Metro Rail and Highways.

Misra further highlighted that the company is looking for both organic and inorganic growth paths in the coming quarters. The company is in active pursuit of acquiring stakes in other consultancy firms that are in sectors that are natural extensions of REPL's business domain and have the potential to create synergy.

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL), with a legacy of 30 years, has become an established brand in the domain of Urban Development and Infrastructure Consultancy. REPL is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified organization listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Group has successfully planned and delivered complex assignments of diverse nature such as Residential, Commercial, Group Housing and Integrated Township projects; Hospitals, Hotels and Recreational facilities; Water Supply, Sewerage and Sanitation Systems; Smart Cities; Regional and Master Plans; Tourism Development; and Road and Highways.

REPL is extensively associated with GOI's flagship programs such as Smart Cities, AMRUT, PMAY, BharatNet, Jal Jeevan Mission, DAY-NULM, PMGSY and Skill India Mission at multiple locations under various capacities. Their strength lies in integrating a range of services and providing end-to-end solutions to clients. Providing customized, technologically advanced, innovative, and yet cost-effective solutions as our trademark approach.

