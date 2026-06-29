VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 29: Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM), an internationally linked and industry-aligned institution, invites applications for its 2026 academic programmes in B.Tech in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence (180 seats), B.Tech in Electrical Sciences (120 seats), B.Tech in Aerospace Engineering (120 seats), Bachelor of Business Administration (120 seats) and Master of Business Administration (30 seats). Top 20% students of each program will be eligible for 80% scholarship on the tuition fee.

Designed to deliver interdisciplinary education in STEM and Management, with a knowledge partnership with the University at Albany (State University of New York), RISM prepares students for the evolving demands of the future workforce. Its programmes are offered through the School of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, School of Aerospace Engineering and School of Business, combining academic rigour with experiential learning, industry-sponsored Centres of Excellence, internships, research, entrepreneurship support and global learning opportunities. The curriculum will equip students with the technical expertise, analytical thinking and leadership capabilities needed to thrive in emerging industries. Partnership with University at Albany (State University of New York) offers joint design and joint delivery of the programmes.