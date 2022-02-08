Robinsons Global Logistics to invest upwards of INR 20 cr as part of its expansion drive, adding over 6 lakh sq.ft warehouse space across the country

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Robinsons Global Logistics Solutions (RGL), an asset-light third-party logistics and warehousing company, is on an accelerated growth trajectory.

The company will be investing in excess of INR 20 Cr in 2022, and expanding its footprint across key metros, with a push in tier 2 and tier 3 towns across the country also. RGL will be adding more than 6 lakh Sq. ft warehousing space, and adopting a technology-driven approach to efficient and green operations.

The company is also looking to increase their workforce by an additional 50%, inviting skilled talent that can be a part of the tech-driven vision. RGL's expansion plans are driven by the management's confidence in providing unmatched service delivery to existing and new customers whose demands are dynamic and evolving.

The expansion plans for RGL involve setting up additional Grade A warehousing spaces of 6 Lakh sq. ft, across key locations of Bhiwandi, Kolkata, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The expansion activities kick-started with long terms agreements of 90,000 and 30,000 sq. ft area in Bhiwandi and Kolkata respectively in January, followed by launching a 75,000 sq. ft. in Gurugram in February. The company will also be leasing warehousing space in key metros in the South, starting with an RGL designed build-to-suit warehouse of 30,000 sq. ft in Hyderabad in May, 100,000 sq. ft in Bengaluru and 70,000 sq. ft in Chennai, by August 2022. There will be another 3 warehouses that have been identified in Gurugram, Indore & Bhiwandi which will be added in November and December 2022.

Speaking about the 2022 plans, Aditya Vazirani, CEO, RGL, said, "We are planning to invest around Rs 15-20 crore to enhance our operations. Of this, we plan to allocate up to 10% of the 15-20 crore investment towards the installation of solar panels in warehouses while 15-20% of the budget will be allocated for tech implementation, manpower training and development. Although the bulk of the amount is designated for space acquisition, we are also channelling our efforts towards environment-friendly packaging of products by eliminating single-use plastic and have already developed an efficient TMS (transport management system) successfully. Also, since we operate on an asset-light model, investing in MHEs (material handling equipment), racks and similar facilities to enhance our in-house warehousing operations and cost efficiencies, will also be a major focus."

RGL has already been a preferred partner to several fortune 500 companies across the world, offering a wide range of services, including Just-in-time, Vendor Managed Inventory, Procurement & Re-Ordering with customer factories, Spare parts management for mobile phones and earth moving equipment company to ensure availability 363 days of the year 24x7, RGL has also recently been roped in by leading e-commerce last-mile delivery aggregator to provide fulfilment services for their customers.

RGL has also set up 2 dark stores for another customer and soon expanding the dark store footprint to 25 locations before the end of the year. RGL's customers range from Global MNC to large Indian corporates and several start-ups with products ranging from Mobile Phones, Dairy, Neutraceuticals, Home Furnishings, High-End Audio Equipment, Televisions, Industrial Engineering Products, Ball Bearings, Gym and Health Equipment to name a few.

Additionally, in response to the need for adopting greener practices, RGL will be looking at replacing customer product boxes with biodegradable, recyclable materials so as to be a responsible partner to its customers while also ensuring uncompromising quality and value delivery.

RGL, with around 25 years of experience in specialized warehousing services has been at the forefront of delivering customized solutions to its clients across sectors. And while the ambitious growth plan is largely being fuelled by internal accruals, they are also in talks with external investors to achieve a profitable and accelerated expansion. Adopting an integrated and holistic approach to its expansion goals, the company is also optimistic about creating a true impact across the entire supply chain.

