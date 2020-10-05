Russell Reynolds Associates and WinPE launch pioneering mentorship program for women in investing

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recognizing the need to address the gender diversity gap within the Indian investing ecosystem at the leadership level, Women in PE (WinPE) and Russell Reynolds Associates have partnered to launch WinPE ProClub, a mentorship program for future women leaders.

At the helm of affairs is a seasoned advisory board of industry leaders, Shyamala Gopinath, former Deputy Governor, RBI; Matangi Gowrishankar, certified coach and former Global Head of Capacity Development, BP; and Ester Martinez, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, People Matters.

The panel of mentors for the program boasts of stalwarts like Arvind Thakur, former Vice Chairman and Managing Director, NIIT Technologies Ltd.; Deepak Kapoor, former chairman and CEO of PwC India; Geeta Mathur, Independent Director, Info Edge India Ltd.; Lalita Gupte, Independent Director, ICICI Lombard; Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India; Neelam Dhawan, Supervisory Board member, Royal Philips Netherlands; Nithya Easwaran, Managing Director, Multiples Alternate Asset Management; Ms. Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder and President, Indian Angel Network; Roshini Bakshi, Managing Director, Everstone Capital; Soumya Rajan, Founder, Waterfield Advisors; Sujoy Bose, MD & CEO, NIIF and VT Bharadwaj, Co-founder and General Partner, A91 Partners.

This is the first time that such a women centric program is being launched for the PE/VC community in India which aims to nurture high performing mid-career women from the investing ecosystem, creating a much-required gender balance in leadership and shaping the future course of the industry.

Women in PE (WinPE) was founded by Nupur Garg, a leading private equity investor among India's top 100 women in finance, with the objective of closing the gender gap in investing. WinPE's other highly successful initiatives include leadership skills training series, networking platform for young women in finance and technical masterclasses.

"Mentorship is acknowledged as one of the most powerful tools driving professional success. In the case of women, researchers find that mentorship can be a key success factor as women deal with workplaces largely dominated by men. At the same time, research shows that while 67 per centof women rate mentorship as highly important in their career advancement, 63 per cent report they have never had a mentor," said Nupur, elaborating on the mentorship program.

"Diversity and Inclusion has been a strong area of focus and we have been the frontrunners in advising our clients extensively in this area," said Sachin Rajan, Country Manager India, Russell Reynolds Associates, while talking about the partnership.

WinPE and Russell Reynolds Associates will co-design and co-execute the program, with Russell Reynolds Associates bringing its extensive knowledge and best practices in design, implementation and administration.

The program is a joint effort where the PE/VC industry is being invited to participate by nominating high potential women from investing firms, advisory firms and PEVC funded companies as mentees. These mentees will receive dedicated one-on-one mentorship over a period of 12 months.

The program also includes group events and networking platforms that will provide an opportunity for the mentees and mentors to connect with each other.

"The partnership with WinPE is an excellent opportunity to co-create a platform that would enable future women leaders in India," said Vinita Katara, Consultant at Russell Reynolds Associates.

"We believe the mentorship program will help develop best-in-class women leaders in the PE sector," said Katara.

Established in February, 2020, WinPE (winpeforum.com) is a pioneering not for profit for the enhancement of gender diversity within the investing ecosystem. WinPE is guided by an advisory board with luminaries like Anita M. George, Executive Vice-President and Deputy Head CDPQ Global; Zia Mody, Co-founder and Managing Partner AZB & Partners; and Renuka Ramnath, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

WinPE aims to increase the participation of women as investors, capital allocators and recipients of investment capital through a suite of powerful flagship programs in varied formats that promote engagement, sensitization and positive action at multiple levels.

WinPE will be leveraging the expertise of its Strategic Knowledge Partner, UN Women to bring in global best practices in gender equality.

Its members include leading global and regional firms A91 Partners, Apax Partners, Arpwood Partners, AZB & Partners, CDPQ, Everstone Capital, Gaja Capital, General Atlantic, Kalaari Capital, KKR, Lighthouse Advisors, MegaDelta Capital, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Paragon Partners, Sequoia, SIDBI, Trilegal, True North and Warburg Pincus, amongst others.

WinPE has been founded by Ms. Nupur Garg, an advisor to multi-billion dollar institutional investors including FFS managed by SIDBI, NIIF and the DGGF investment funds mandate, and an independent director on boards including SIDBI.

Nupur was listed among Forbes India W-Power, Self Made Women 2020, among India's top 100 Women in Finance (AIWMI 2019) and awarded the Business Excellence and Innovative Best Practices - Academia Award 2019. Formerly the Regional Lead for IFC's private equity funds business; Nupur is a CA and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, with executive education from Harvard Business School. She also mentors female entrepreneurs across various platforms.

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment.

From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)