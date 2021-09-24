Russia invites election observers across the globe

Moscow (Russia) [India], September 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Russian Parliamentary elections were held in Russia on the 17th, 18th, and 19th of September.

As a progressive move, the Russian government invited around 200 MPs and 15 Election Experts & Political Experts across the globe. It's an honor to be a part of such a cross-cultural mega event for all the nations.

Capt. Sumit Yadav, a resident of Haryana Gurugram will be representing India in this International Meet. The Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation is a consultative civil society body created by the Government of Russia with 168 members to analyze draft legislation and activities in Russia

Vladimir Putin urged Russians to vote. He said in a video message "Election of (the Duma's) new composition is undoubtedly the most important event in the life of our society and country." Capt. Sumit Yadav who is the chosen one from India had addressed the Youth Assembly in the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland, and New York, America Headquarters 4 times.

He also led the World Police Game held in China in 2018. He completed his education in the USA and Canada. He is a businessman and a commercial pilot. Capt. Sumit Yadav has also received the Global Youth Peace Ambassador Award in Maldives by the President of Maldives. As a social worker, he believes in world peace.

Russia began three days of voting early Friday in a parliamentary election that is unlikely to change the country's political complexion. Polls opened Friday morning in the far Eastern regions of Kamchatka and Chukotka. Voters will be able to cast ballots on Sunday. With 14 parties fielding candidates for half of the Duma's 450 seats that are chosen by party list, the election seems to be competitive.

In addition to the Duma election, nine Russian regions will be choosing governors, 39 regions will be choosing legislatures, and voters in 11 cities will be choosing city councils.

The Elections Commission expanded voting to three days to reduce crowding at the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic. Capt. Sumit Yadav, a political expert from India will share the dais with other delegates. He says, "It's an honor to represent India and share the platform with experts across the globe."

This story is provided by Heylin Spark.

