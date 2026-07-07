BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited ("SERFL"), a retail infrastructure company engaged in the design, manufacturing, supply and installation of retail fixtures and shopfitting solutions, today announced its entry into the retail automation market with WAVE, its proprietary RFID-powered self-checkout platform. The Company has successfully deployed its first commercial orders for WAVE, marking an important milestone in the commercialization of its retail automation business and validating early market acceptance of the platform. Leveraging its extensive experience in delivering retail infrastructure solutions to organized retailers across the fashion, apparel, footwear, electronics, beauty and lifestyle etc. sectors, SERFL is now expanding its capabilities beyond physical retail infrastructure into intelligent retail technology. This strategic expansion broadens the Company's addressable market and reinforces its vision of becoming an integrated solutions partner for modern retailers.

The global retail automation market is witnessing strong growth as retailers increasingly invest in technologies that improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and streamline store operations. According to Fortune Business Insights, The global retail automation market is projected to grow from approximately USD 31.2 billion in 2026 to USD 77.4 billion by 2034, reflecting the increasing adoption of AI, RFID, computer vision and self-service technologies. Built on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, WAVE enables customers to complete purchases without conventional barcode scanning by automatically identifying all RFID-tagged products placed within the checkout zone. The solution delivers faster transactions, minimizes queues and enables a seamless self-checkout experience while improving store efficiency.

Designed for organized retail formats including fashion, apparel, department stores and large-format retail, WAVE offers: - Faster, frictionless checkout - Reduced customer waiting time - Improved billing accuracy - Higher store throughput during peak hours - Enhanced customer experience - Simplified store operations Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mikdad Merchant, Whole Time Director, Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited, said: "Retail is evolving rapidly, with consumers expecting faster, frictionless and technology-enabled shopping experiences. Through WAVE, we are combining our deep understanding of retail infrastructure with intelligent automation to help retailers improve operational efficiency while enhancing the customer experience. We believe retail infrastructure and retail technology will increasingly work together to shape the stores of the future, and WAVE represents a significant step in that journey."

Having delivered retail infrastructure solutions to organized retailers across India for several years, SERFL believes it is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between physical retail infrastructure and intelligent retail technology. The launch of WAVE reflects the Company's long-term vision of becoming an end-to-end partner for retailers by integrating infrastructure, automation and technology into a unified retail ecosystem. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)